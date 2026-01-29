5 Things - Flames @ Wild

Flames, Wild set for rubber match in Saint Paul (6 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

5Things-FBTW (2)
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. Into The Wild

The Flames landed in the Twin Cities just before suppertime Wednesday, with a quick spin in Saint Paul against the Wild on tap for this evening.

It's Calgary's final road game before the Olympic break, and just four contests remain before the League takes a pause for the Winter Games.

But tonight at Grand Casino Arena, the Flames have a chance to do something that only a handful of teams (the Kings, Devils and Sharks) have done so far this season: win their season series against the Wild. But Calgary will have to forge on - both here and in their next three upcoming home games - without a big piece of their forward corps.

Blake Coleman last pulled on a Flames sweater Jan. 8 in Boston and after he was absent at Wednesday morning's practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome, Head Coach Ryan Huska confirmed Coleman will not be available for selection until after the Olympics.

A sizeable loss, no doubt - Coleman's 13 goals rank second on the club, not to mention the other intangibles - but Huska sees these next four games as a chance for someone new to help take a bit stronger hold of the reins.

"I think what he (Coleman) brings on the ice is invaluable for our team, but if you can find another word to describe what he brings off the ice, I would probably use that word. Like, he’s an important piece of our team for sure," Huska explained. "So we miss him, but I look at it, too, this is an opportunity for someone else to try to grab hold of a little bit of the leadership role that he plays with, a forward to grab hold of a ‘play it right, every shift’ mentality that Blake has.

"This is an opportunity for people. When you’re missing a key person like that, you want other people to seize that opportunity."

And one person Huska was asked about in particular, was forward Joel Farabee. The winger is approaching the one-year anniversary of the trade that brought both he and Morgan Frost to Calgary, and Huska likes the way Farabee's game is trending.

"I thought Joel’s last game that he played was his best game in a little bit for us," Huska said. "He was skating, he had the puck a lot, he kept his game very simple and he was direct, and that’s what we’re asking out of a lot of our players right now, is to play that style.

"He kind of fits the Blake Coleman mould, for me, a little bit. He does so many things the right way and he’s very much a team guy, and wants to help win in any way he can. The offence isn’t the only thing that we expect out of him, there’s so much more like what you’ve seen on the penalty-kill for example, or when we have a big face-off in our own zone, he’s typically one of the wingers that will go out there."

So tonight, in a tough building, against a tough opponent, the Flames will find out just who will step up to Huska's challenge.

Providing that grit, that determination - leadership - to help the squad try and take two points from where the Wild things are.

2. Know Your Enemy

Minnesota comes into tonight's contest with a 4-1-1 record over their last half-dozen games, including a 4-3 shootout win on home ice over the Blackhawks Tuesday night. The Wild rallied from a three-goal deficit with tallies from Yakov Trenin, Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon before Kirill Kaprizov settled proceedings in the shootout.

“I thought in the first period they were the better team,” Minnesota coach John Hynes told reporters post-game. “I thought they were quicker, faster, harder on pucks. I think I would say that the readiness to play, I thought they had a really good first, I thought we battled ourselves back a little bit better in the second, but then in the third, I thought we really got to the game that we needed to get to.

“But what I really like is that we did not have a good start to the game, but it wasn’t that we just faded into the night. We held serve. ‘Wally’ (Jesper Wallstedt) made some really big saves for us. I really liked his composure and battle level throughout the game, and as it went on. And I particularly like our group, our team’s response that we dug in when it wasn’t an easy night, but we found a way to win. And that’s important.”

That resilience has served the Wild well; Minnesota is one of only three NHL clubs with 70 or more points on the season as of the start of play Wednesday, and Tuesday's win over Chicago marked the club's 30th victory of the season.

Kaprizov's 64 points pace the club - he went into Wednesday's three-game NHL slate sitting tied for seventh among League scoring leaders - but Wild GM Bill Guerin has not been afraid to make a splash on the trade front, either.

Tonight's game marks Quinn Hughes' first meeting against the Flames since being acquired from the Canucks in mid-December. The former Vancouver captain has 26 points (2G, 24A) in 22 games since moving to the Land of 10,000 Lakes, all while averaging 28:11 of ice-time per contest.

2025-26 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
15.8%
29th
Wild
24.0%
7th
Penalty Kill
Flames
83.7%
4th
Wild
77.1%
26th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.80%
11th
Wild
47.23%
27th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
47.81%
24th
Wild
48.93%
19th


3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

Tonight's game marks the third and final meeting of the regular season between the Flames and Wild, with the home side having claimed both prior victories in the season set.

Minnesota scored a 2-0 victory in Saint Paul Nov. 9, while Calgary responded with a 4-1 triumph at the 'Dome Dec. 4. Matt Coronato's goal 3:33 into the third period stood up as the decider in that December matchup, while Dustin Wolf stopped 26 of 27 shots to earn the victory in goal.

The Flames hold a 7-6-0 record against teams from the Central Division this season, and are 4-2-1 on Thursdays in 2025-26.

Did You Know?

Sunday evening against the Anaheim Ducks, Flames defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz became the fourth Calgary skater this season to score his first NHL, joining Matvei Gridin, Sam Honzek and Yan Kuznetsov.

Interestingly enough, Brzustewicz is the only one of the quartet to achieve that feat inside the Scotiabank Saddledome. Gridin's first NHL tally came at Rogers Place in Edmonton, while Honzek and Kuznetsov counted their first NHL markers at Toronto and Florida, respectively.

4. Lineup Notes

The Flames practiced Wednesday morning at the Scotiabank Saddledome before hopping on a plane to the Twin Cities.

Here's how the team lined up:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Joel Farabee - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

Ryan Lomberg

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Matvei Gridin

Gridin is starting to find his feet offensively after being recalled from the AHL's Wranglers, and his quick thinking has already helped the Flames powerplay.

The young Russian delivered a sublime assist to Matt Coronato for a man-advantage marker Sunday against Anaheim, a goal that marked Gridin's first career powerplay point at the NHL level.

Gridin has played seven of his previous nine NHL contests on home ice, but it was on the road - in Edmonton - where he scored his first career NHL goal and set early personal bests with five shots on goal and a +2 rating.

Wild - Quinn Hughes

Hughes has left Pacific Division opponents bamboozled on more than one occasion over the course of his career, and he's picked up where he left off here in the Central.

His next point will mark his 50th of the season, and the U.S. Olympian is well on his way to his fifth consecutive campaign of 70 points or more.

Hughes has a goal and 10 points over his current six-game point streak, and he's scored 23 points (4G, 19A) in 30 career meetings with Calgary.

