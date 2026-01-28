Flames Ambassadors’ Celebrity Poker Tournament Raises $645,000

Tournament raised record-setting amount for Flames Foundation

By Calgary Flames Staff
The Flames and the Flames Ambassadors held their 19th Flames Ambassadors’ Celebrity Poker Tournament, presented by Gameday Men’s Health, raising a record-setting $645,000 for the Flames Foundation.

Flames players, coaches, alumni, and local celebrities played with more than 450 other poker participants at the sold-out event at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino. Participants bought in to raise funds for Flames Foundation programs and charities and to play against their hockey heroes for the chance to win more than $50,000 in prizes. The tournament host Beesley was joined by notable professional poker host Joe Stapleton.

Making it to the top three of the final table was Sean Kelso, Mike Dube, and Moez Maherali. The last Flames player to play a hand in the tournament was Jonathan Huberdeau and the final Flames player to lose his jersey was Joel Farabee. Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar also took their chance at the celebrity side game, playing against professional poker stars Joe Stapleton and Jason Koon.

"This year’s Calgary Flames Ambassadors’ Celebrity Poker Tournament presented by Gameday Men’s Health broke our fundraising record thanks to the support of ticket holders, sponsors, donors, volunteers, Flames management, staff, players, alumni, celebrities, the Deerfoot Inn and Casino, and the over 450 people at last night’s event,” said event co-chairs, Steve Major, K.C. ​and Candice Goudie. “Funds raised will directly impact youth and people in southern Alberta all year long thanks to the support of this amazing community.”

About The Flames Foundation

The Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, grassroots sports, and education. Through its efforts, the Flames Foundation has donated more than $70 million to local charities since its inception, helping kids play and prosper. For more information visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com

Photo Gallery - 2026 Flames Ambassadors' Celebrity Poker Tournament

The 2026 Flames Ambassadors' Celebrity Poker Tournament took place on Jan. 27, raising $645,000 for the Flames Foundation!

Photos by Angela Burger and Mark Shannon

