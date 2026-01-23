5 Things - Flames vs. Capitals

1. Taking 'Offence'

With just a pair of goals in two straight losses at home, Head Coach Ryan Huska was asked what is the biggest key to generating more offence for his club.

“For me, when I look at our team, I think our defenceman have done a good job over the last little while,” said Huska following Thursday’s practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome, ahead of tonight's tilt with the visiting Capitals (GET TICKETS). “They are doing what they need to do for us, where I think our forwards need to bring more to the table – collectively, as a group.

“So, I don’t think there’s one guy there I would single out and say this guy’s got to be better, I think it’s as a whole. I mean, you can look at it analytically, you can look at it with the eye test - we don’t have enough zone time. I don’t think we do a good enough job of winning our puck battles in the offensive zone to increase our zone time. I don’t think we get enough traffic to front of the net, and I think those are areas where our forwards have to take a little more ownership of and make sure they are willing to be difference makers for us tomorrow night in those categories.”

Calgary fell 4-1 to visiting Pittsburgh Wednesday night, their first regulation loss in four games. That came after they were edged 2-1 in OT by the Devils at home Monday night.

Captain Mikael Backlund echoed his coach.

"We want to get pucks in and go and forecheck more and win pucks back and create that O-zone time," said Backlund. "So yeah, it's gonna be key for sure. Be really quick in the D-zone, pace to neutral zone, and then get in and we want to improve on our O-zone time."