5 Things - Flames vs. Ducks

1. Turn On The Heat

To a man, the Flames were displeased with Friday's result against the Capitals. A strong first period slipped away, and Washington left town with two points.

The blueprint for success was there, though, in those opening 20 minutes, and this evening against Anaheim, the goal will be to fulfill that gameplan to completion as Calgary wraps a five-game homestand at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

"The way we played in the first period is the way we want - and expect - to play," Head Coach Ryan Huska said post-game Friday.

"You can say what you want about our lack of goal-scoring over the last little while; if you play that way, you’re going to score goals.

"It’s just a matter of time."

And in fairness, Huska spoke similar words when his team suffered through an early-season slump.

Trust the process.

His group did, and they were rewarded with a spell of positive results for a good month in late November and December.

And for Connor Zary and his teammates, the important thing now is to not get bogged down by what hasn't gone Calgary's way this week.

"It’s frustrating, for sure. I think we know as a group in here, we’ve got to score goals, we’ve got to find goals, we’ve got to create offence," he said Friday. "I think we’ve talked about it over the last couple days - different ways we can do that - getting pucks to the net, getting more traffic and recovering pucks.

"At the end of the day, that’s on our shoulders, to get there and bear down and score those goals. There’s a 99.9% chance you’re not going to win when you score one goal, right? So you’ve obviously got to get more."

The Flames have just five games left before an extended Olympic break. Four of those games will be played on home ice.

Five more games to push.

To do things the right way, and turn the tide.

"When you’re not having success, sometimes you have a tendency to almost hope things are going to happen, instead of going and making them happen," said Huska. "So a little bit of momentum shifts to start the period, you have to shift it right back, right away."