Esso Named Official Partner Of The Scotia Place Community Arena

“The Esso Community Arena will be an exciting new venue supporting Calgary’s ever-growing hockey community. Whether it’s kids lacing up for the first time or teams chasing a championship, this rink represents opportunity, resilience and community,” said John Whelan, Imperial’s Chairman, President and CEO. “This is an exciting new chapter in Esso’s long history of support for Canada’s game, which is nearing a century of our association with hockey. Calgary is a hockey city and we’re proud to be on the ice with it.”

Esso has been a major partner in Canadian hockey for 90 years, supporting grassroots participation and community-based programs across the country and is proud to be the official fuel of Hockey Canada, the PWHL, the NHL and all seven Canadian NHL teams. From pond to podium, Esso is dedicated to Canada’s game. Through this partnership with the Calgary Flames, Esso extends its legacy of supporting the game at all levels and investing in infrastructure that strengthens access to hockey in Calgary. The term of the deal will see Esso’s association with hockey expand over a century.

“This partnership reflects our shared belief that community arenas are where the future of the game is built. The Esso Community Arena will be a place where families come together, young athletes discover their love for hockey, and lifelong memories are made,” said Robert Hayes, President & CEO – Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. “As a former minor hockey coach myself, I can’t imagine a better partner for this exciting new facility than Esso, a longstanding and committed supporter of grassroots hockey in Calgary and right across Canada.”

The Esso Community Arena will serve as a place where players, families and fans can come together, reinforcing the role hockey plays in building community across Calgary.

About Imperial

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada’s energy resources. As Canada’s largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.