Say What - 'We Can Be Impactful'

What was said after the Flames' 3-2 win over the Sharks

250223_SayWhat-post
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Nazem Kadri on the 3-2 win:

"Found a way. I mean that’s really what it was all about today. I don’t think it was our best game at all. I think the execution was a little bit sloppy, which could be expected. But we found a way, we dug in. Special teams, 4-on-4, a couple big goals for us."

On getting goals from role players such as Kevin Rooney and Joel Hanley:

"It’s a boost. When you have kinda unsung heroes, I think that really energizes the group, and makes us want to win even more for those guys, because they got on the board. We’ll take those two points and get on the road."

On Dustin Wolf's performance:

"Wolfie, he made some very, very timely saves today. And even though it wasn’t a huge volume, there were some crucial saves that he made, and he stood on his head. He expects that out of himself, he’s done a great job."

"Found a way. I mean that’s really what it was all about today"

Kevin Rooney on his goal versus the Sharks:

"I think Lomby and Pospy won two battles each, and I just kinda went to the front of the net and was able to bang it in. Credit to those guys for winning some battles."

On the energy his fourth line provided:

"It was kind of a tough stretch for the fourth line from Christmas on to the 4 Nations break. Just to reset, and kinda remember what type of players we are; we can be impactful in this league and we’ve done it before, me and Lomby. To have a guy like Pospy jump on the line too, it definitely helps."

On Joel Hanley's game-winner:

"It’s a really good story for Nacho. He went home, missed that last game (before the break), had the birth of his daughter. For him to come back and score his first of the year tonight was pretty special."

"I just kinda went to the front of the net and was able to bang it in"

Joel Hanley on his first career game-winning goal:

"Felt unreal. It was great. Obviously, I don’t score a lot, so whenever I can contribute offensively, it feels really good. It was nice to get the win."

On he and Rooney providing depth scoring:

"We’ve relied heavily on some of the top guys. For Roons, too, to get some secondary scoring and stuff, we’re going to need that down the stretch. Yeah, it feels really good."

On welcoming a new daughter earlier this month:

"Baby’s healthy, and the team won, so it feels great."

"Felt unreal. It was great"

Connor Zary on getting a win over the Sharks:

"It was huge. I think no matter who you’re playing against or when the game is, you just - at the end of the day - come out with the win. I think we did that. We kinda take that one under our belt, we’re back from break and we’ve got our feet under us, and move forward for the road trip."

On how he felt in his return to the lineup:

"It was the first time I was nervous for a game in a while. I think any time you’re out - and coming back - you’re super-excited, you have all (that) excitement and nerves. Those were off after the first couple of shifts. I think just trying to find my feet under me, get my head back to the pace that my feet are going, and all the details back in the game. Definitely just tried to keep my expectations level-headed. I definitely wanted to just get out there, and feel the game, and let it come to me and try and do what I could. I think moving forward here, you can start adding a little bit of pressure on yourself to get back to it."

"It was the first time I was nervous for a game in a while"

Ryan Huska on the 3-2 victory over the Sharks:

"I thought it was a harder game for us. I thought we were a little bit slow at times, it wasn’t the prettiest game, but sometimes it’s about whatever it takes. We found a way to get two points."

On Joel Hanley's role and his game-winning goal:

"He does a lot for us. To see him have success - hey, he doesn’t score a lot of goals - but that one was a really important one for us, obviously, and I like when players just - whatever it takes - they’re willing to do whatever the team needs at certain times. Right now, we’re asking him to play with MacKenzie (Weegar) against some good lines, but also in situations like you saw him in that 4-on-4 tonight. I thought he did really well."

On the fourth line's performance versus San Jose:

"I thought this was their best game - as a whole - in a long time. So hopefully that’s something we’ll keep seeing."

"We found a way to get two points"

Related Content

Go Inside The Room - 23.02.25

CGY vs. SJS | Recap

All Hans On Deck!

News Feed

All Hans On Deck!

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks

Say What - 'Find My Game Again'

5 Things - Flames vs. Sharks

'This Really Happened!'

Flames Reveal Black History Celebration Jersey

'Fight For An Olympic Spot'

Say What - 'A Lot Of Pride'

Flames Recall Adam Klapka

'Think We'll Have A Good Line'

Say What - 'Feel More Like Myself'

'Enjoy The Challenge'

'We Both Had Chills'

Flames Recall Kuznetsov And Solovyov

The Farm Report - 19.02.25

'They're Getting Closer'

'Back To Basics'

Future Watch Update - 18.02.25