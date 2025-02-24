Say What - 'We Can Be Impactful'

Nazem Kadri on the 3-2 win:

"Found a way. I mean that’s really what it was all about today. I don’t think it was our best game at all. I think the execution was a little bit sloppy, which could be expected. But we found a way, we dug in. Special teams, 4-on-4, a couple big goals for us."

On getting goals from role players such as Kevin Rooney and Joel Hanley:

"It’s a boost. When you have kinda unsung heroes, I think that really energizes the group, and makes us want to win even more for those guys, because they got on the board. We’ll take those two points and get on the road."

On Dustin Wolf's performance:

"Wolfie, he made some very, very timely saves today. And even though it wasn’t a huge volume, there were some crucial saves that he made, and he stood on his head. He expects that out of himself, he’s done a great job."