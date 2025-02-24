All Hans On Deck!

Wolf - making his seventh straight home start - was put to the test shortly thereafter, when San Jose rookie Will Smith found himself in alone on goal on a breakaway.

The Sharks shooter tried to pick his spot on Wolf's glove side, but the Calgary keeper was quick enough to parry the puck away to safety, denying Smith again on an odd-man rush 30 seconds later.

Georgiev made his best save of the game off Kadri midway through the period. After San Jose coughed up the puck, Matt Coronato claimed it in the right circle, then fed his linemate in the low slot. Kadri had time and space, but his shot - destined for the top corner - was pushed away by Georgiev's blocker hand.

Coronato tried his best to extend the lead with three minutes to play, but his shot clanked off the crossbar and deflected out of play.

Former Flame Tyler Toffoli tied the game at 2-2 with a rebound chip shot 1:54 into period three.

And there the score stood, for almost a dozen minutes.

But at 4-on-4, the home side leaned on No. 44 to seize the moment.

Hanley put a point shot toward the net from the right point, then - seeing additional space - raced to the low slot, where he grabbed his own rebound and hammered it past Georgiev for his first goal of the season.