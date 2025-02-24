All Hans On Deck!

Hanley's tally pushes Flames past Sharks

By Chris Wahl
Over the course of an 82-game season, everyone has their moment to be the hero.

Sunday, it was Joel Hanley's turn.

The Flames defenceman broke a 2-2 deadlock, scoring his first goal of the campaign with six-and-a-half minutes on the clock to help Calgary get its stretch drive started on a winning note, defeating San Jose 3-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on a night the team celebrated Black History Month.

Nazem Kadri and Kevin Rooney also lit the lamp for the Flames, who now head out on a season-long, six-game road trip sitting within a point of a wild card berth in the Western Conference.

Calgary outshot their guests 14-8 over a first frame that saw the teams exchange early markers.

Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini - the first-overall pick in last year's NHL Draft - opened the scoring 3:41 into proceedings, but his marker was erased by the Flames powerplay just under four minutes later.

From the right wing, Morgan Frost accepted a pass, then zipped the puck across the ice to Kadri on his first touch.

Kadri cashed in on his chance, firing a quick snapshot from the left circle that deflected past Sharks netminder Alexandar Georgiev, evening the score at a goal apiece while also reaching the 20-goal mark for the third time in as many seasons in Calgary.

The locals grabbed the lead 3:35 into the second period, thanks to some hard work in the offensive zone from the fourth line.

First, Martin Pospisil won a board battle along the left wing.

Then, Ryan Lomberg took the puck in the left circle, slipped past one San Jose defender, then sent the rolling disc net front where Rooney caught up to it, chipping it past Georgiev's left pad.

Wolf - making his seventh straight home start - was put to the test shortly thereafter, when San Jose rookie Will Smith found himself in alone on goal on a breakaway.

The Sharks shooter tried to pick his spot on Wolf's glove side, but the Calgary keeper was quick enough to parry the puck away to safety, denying Smith again on an odd-man rush 30 seconds later.

Georgiev made his best save of the game off Kadri midway through the period. After San Jose coughed up the puck, Matt Coronato claimed it in the right circle, then fed his linemate in the low slot. Kadri had time and space, but his shot - destined for the top corner - was pushed away by Georgiev's blocker hand.

Coronato tried his best to extend the lead with three minutes to play, but his shot clanked off the crossbar and deflected out of play.

Former Flame Tyler Toffoli tied the game at 2-2 with a rebound chip shot 1:54 into period three.

And there the score stood, for almost a dozen minutes.

But at 4-on-4, the home side leaned on No. 44 to seize the moment.

Hanley put a point shot toward the net from the right point, then - seeing additional space - raced to the low slot, where he grabbed his own rebound and hammered it past Georgiev for his first goal of the season.

From there, Wolf and company shut the door on the young Sharks; the Californian goaltender turned in a 27-save performance to improve to 5-1-0 against the team he grew up watching as a Bay Area youth.

The victory was his 20th of the season, and with it, Wolf became the fifth-fastest American-born rookie netminder to reach 20 wins, doing so in 34 games.

Forward Connor Zary returned to the Calgary lineup after missing the past 15 games with a lower-body ailment, sending three shots on goal in his first game action since Jan. 7.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Connor Zary

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Martin Pospisil

Defence

Ilya Solovyov - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf - starter

Dan Vladar

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Sharks 23.02.25

Photos courtesy of Gerry Thomas

They Said It:

"We found a way to get two points"

"Felt unreal. It was great"

"I just kinda went to the front of the net and was able to bang it in"

"Found a way. I mean that’s really what it was all about today"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 36, SJS 29

Powerplay: CGY 1-6, SJS 0-3

Faceoffs: CGY 43.1%, SJS 56.9%

Blocked Shots: CGY 20, SJS 23

Hits: CGY 23, SJS 21

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 21, SJS 20

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 8, SJS 11

Up Next:

The Flames will play the next half-dozen games away from home, beginning with a contest Tuesday at 5 p.m. MT in Washington.

