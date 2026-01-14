Flames Fall In Columbus

Columbus took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission on goals from Dante Fabbro and Charlie Coyle. Fabbro’s snap shot from the point opened the scoring just shy of the four-minute mark, while Coyle found space in the right circle later in the period, accepting a hard cross-ice pass from defenceman Jake Christiansen before snapping his eighth goal of the season.

The Blue Jackets had plenty of jump as the second period began, too. Kent Johnson had a chance to extend the lead on a powerplay, but Wolf slid across to deny a one-timer from the right circle in the Calgary zone.

Tempers flared just before the midway mark, and out of a pileup in the Flames end, Andersson dropped the mitts with Columbus captain Boone Jenner, getting the takedown after wrestling along the wall.

That spurred the Flames - and especially the powerplay - on. Less than a minute later, Calgary got its first man-advantage opportunity of the night, and they cashed in. Frost went to the front of the net, kicking a centring pass on goal that bounced off Blue Jackets goalie Jet Greaves back onto his twig, allowing the Flames centre to nudge home his ninth goal of the campaign through Greaves’ pads.