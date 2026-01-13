Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blue Jackets

The Flames stop in Columbus for a battle against the Blue Jackets tonight at 5 p.m. MT with the action live on Sportsnet West and Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - William Stromgren

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf