Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blue Jackets

Tonight's lines and pairings in Columbus

projected cbj web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames stop in Columbus for a battle against the Blue Jackets tonight at 5 p.m. MT with the action live on Sportsnet West and Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - William Stromgren

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

News Feed

5 Things - Flames @ Blue Jackets

'Stepped Into Him'

Flames Alumni Ready For Shoresy Classic

Taking No Pitt-y

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Penguins

5 Things - Flames @ Penguins

The Farm Report - 09.01.26

Flames Fall To Bruins

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Bruins

'It's A Good Number'

5 Things - Flames @ Bruins

Flames Suffer Setback In Montreal

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canadiens

Sergeev Named ECHL All-Star

'It's An Unreal Moment'

5 Things - Flames @ Canadiens

Future Watch Update - 06.01.26

Flames Defeated By Kraken