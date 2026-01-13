Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blue Jackets

The Flames stop in Columbus for a battle against the Blue Jackets tonight at 5 p.m. MT with the action live on Sportsnet West and Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - William Stromgren
DEFENCE
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf