Say What - 'Want Us To Play With The Lead'

Ryan Huska on what Bishop brings to the table:

"He’s a hard player, and I think our fourth line hasn’t been great over the last little while. He’s also a good penalty-killer at the American League level, so we felt it was a good time to give him an opportunity."

On giving Dustin Wolf a run of games:

"Both of our goaltenders have been good. Dustin’s found a way to win games for us, and the stretch that we’re in, we need as many points as we can. So it kinda comes down to that a little bit, where he’s been able to finish the job."

On the importance of a strong start against Buffalo:

"For us, having been off for a little bit, that start becomes more of a priority for us tonight. So we want to make sure that we’re the team that’s initiating. I want us to play with the lead, so we have to find a way to be hungry around the net early on, and make sure the decisions that we make with the puck put us in positions to get some chances."