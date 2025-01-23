Say What - 'Want Us To Play With The Lead'

What was said ahead of Thursday's tilt between the Flames and Sabres

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Nazem Kadri on the break and two practice days:

"Throughout the course of the season, you take a lot of options in practicing, just ‘cause the schedule’s so hectic, and prior to this break, I think the schedule was pretty busy. Nice to end off with a win, and another big one tonight."

On facing the Sabres tonight:

"They’re a skilled team, like to play with pace and obviously, they’re capable of scoring goals. I think their powerplay’s been really good also, so discipline is going to be a key tonight. Hopefully, we can come out with a big W."

"Hopefully, we can come out with a big W"

Clark Bishop on being recalled from the Wranglers:

"It’s awesome. It’s been a little while since I’ve played an NHL game. I think it just proves keep working hard, and good things can happen."

On his style of play:

"It’s a 200-foot game, pretty simple. Hard in on the fore-check, good defensively. Just a good, reliable player."

"I think it just proves keep working hard, and good things can happen"

Ryan Huska on what Bishop brings to the table:

"He’s a hard player, and I think our fourth line hasn’t been great over the last little while. He’s also a good penalty-killer at the American League level, so we felt it was a good time to give him an opportunity."

On giving Dustin Wolf a run of games:

"Both of our goaltenders have been good. Dustin’s found a way to win games for us, and the stretch that we’re in, we need as many points as we can. So it kinda comes down to that a little bit, where he’s been able to finish the job."

On the importance of a strong start against Buffalo:

"For us, having been off for a little bit, that start becomes more of a priority for us tonight. So we want to make sure that we’re the team that’s initiating. I want us to play with the lead, so we have to find a way to be hungry around the net early on, and make sure the decisions that we make with the puck put us in positions to get some chances."

Related Content

Flames Recall Clark Bishop

5 Things - Flames vs. Sabres

Flames Set To Host Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night

'There's A Belief'

News Feed

'Lucky To Be Here'

Flames Recall Clark Bishop

5 Things - Flames vs. Sabres

Flames Set To Host Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night

'There's A Belief'

Record-Breaking Poker Fundraiser

'Take Those Lessons'

Flames Reveal Lunar New Year Celebration Jersey

The Farm Report - 21.01.25

Ante Up!

Future Watch Update - 20.01.25

Say What - 'Great Way To Finish The Trip'

Saving Grace

Flames Game vs. Kings Rescheduled

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets

'Cool Milestone For Both Of Us'

Say What - 'Our Guys Are Excited'

5 Things - Flames @ Jets