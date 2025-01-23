Say What - 'Want Us To Play With The Lead'

Nazem Kadri on the break and two practice days:
"Throughout the course of the season, you take a lot of options in practicing, just ‘cause the schedule’s so hectic, and prior to this break, I think the schedule was pretty busy. Nice to end off with a win, and another big one tonight."
On facing the Sabres tonight:
"They’re a skilled team, like to play with pace and obviously, they’re capable of scoring goals. I think their powerplay’s been really good also, so discipline is going to be a key tonight. Hopefully, we can come out with a big W."