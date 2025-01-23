Flames Recall Clark Bishop

The Flames announced today that they have recalled centre Clark Bishop from the Calgary Wranglers.

In his third season with the Wranglers and first as team captain, Bishop is enjoying a career-year with 33 points from 16 goals and 17 assists through 39 games. The 28-year-old currently has a team-leading six game-winning goals on the campaign, including a stretch from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31 where he recorded four-consecutive game-winning goals. Since the start of the new year, Bishop has nine points in nine games.

The St. John’s, NL native skated in his 400th AHL contest on Jan. 14, celebrating the night with a pair of helpers and was named the third star in a 5-2 Wranglers win.

Bishop was a member of the 2019 Calder Cup Champion Charlotte Checkers, skating in16 playoff games alongside current Flames defenceman Jake Bean.

Originally selected in the fifth round (127th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, Bishop has 47 NHL games to his credit split between the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators. He joined the Flames organization as a free agent in July of 2022.