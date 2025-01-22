Flames Set To Host Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night

The Flames are pleased to host Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night on Thursday, Jan. 23 when they take on the Buffalo Sabres at the Scotiabank Saddledome. This year marks the 19th annual celebration of service members within the Canadian Armed Forces all while raising funds for the Calgary Military Family Resource Centre (CMFRC) and the official charity of the Canadian Armed Forces; Support Our Troops.

The Flames will welcome over 400 Canadian Armed Forces members and their families from units across Southern Alberta to the Scotiabank Saddledome. The evening will begin with a special pre-game ceremony saluting the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM). Four members of this high-readiness organization will rappel down from the ceiling to deliver the game puck to centre ice. They will be met at centre ice by CANSOFCOM Commander, Major General Steve Hunter and Command Chief Warrant Officer Jason Yeremiy.The national anthems will be performed by Warrant Officer, David Grenon from the Royal Canadian Air Force band and a ceremonial flag party from 41 Canadian Brigade Group.

50/50 proceeds from the game will be directed to Support our Troops and the Military Family Resource Centre in Calgary. Commemorative Canadian Armed Forces jerseys, signed by members of the Flames will be available via an online auction at https://m.elecateauctions.com/CAFJersey The auction opens at 6:30 p.m. MT on Jan. 23 and closes on Jan. 29 at 8:00 p.m. MT. Limited edition Flames apparel will be for sale at the CGY Team Store locations with proceeds being directed to Support Our Troops and CMFRC.

All Canadian Armed Forces members will receive a 25% discount for online & in-store purchases at the CGY Team Store. CAF members will be featured in all in-game promotions along with a special video tribute during a TV timeout. The Support Our Troops yellow ribbon decal will be worn by all Flames staff and media in honour of those who serve and have served. Following the conclusion of the game uniformed military personnel will be welcomed onto the ice where they will receive the opportunity to have a post-game group photo with the team. Since the start of the Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation games, over $450,000 has been directed to Support Our Troops and the CMFRC.