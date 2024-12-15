Say What - 'The Response We Wanted'

Dustin Wolf on his performance:

"I felt good. The team did a great job of limiting their chances. After the last game, everybody wanted to come in and provide a better effort. I thought that’s what we did tonight."

On bouncing back and earning another win between the pipes:

"The last couple, I’ve not been at my best but that’s the way hockey goes sometimes. Anytime you get the next opportunity, you want to make the most of it. Obviously, we’ve been pretty good here at home, so we wanted to come through with a better effort after last game, myself included. It’s a great team effort, glad we were able to pull that one off."

On his breakaway save off Sam Bennett:

"Anytime you can make a save in a third period, for just like a breakaway save in general, your hope is that it brings your team some momentum. I thought he fanned on it a little, but I’ll never complain about that."