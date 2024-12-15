Say What - 'The Response We Wanted'

The buzz following Calgary's 3-0 shutout win over Florida

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Dustin Wolf on his performance:

"I felt good. The team did a great job of limiting their chances. After the last game, everybody wanted to come in and provide a better effort. I thought that’s what we did tonight."

On bouncing back and earning another win between the pipes:

"The last couple, I’ve not been at my best but that’s the way hockey goes sometimes. Anytime you get the next opportunity, you want to make the most of it. Obviously, we’ve been pretty good here at home, so we wanted to come through with a better effort after last game, myself included. It’s a great team effort, glad we were able to pull that one off."

On his breakaway save off Sam Bennett:

"Anytime you can make a save in a third period, for just like a breakaway save in general, your hope is that it brings your team some momentum. I thought he fanned on it a little, but I’ll never complain about that."

"It’s a great team effort"

Blake Coleman on the bounce-back effort:

"It was more of our game. I think an uncharacteristic third period the other night, really the game all around. We talked about the response and I thought, to a man, it was there tonight."

On reuniting on a line with Mikael Backlund:

"It’s like riding a bike, getting back with Backs. It’s something I’ve obviously been very comfortable with. Matty’s really elevated his game this year, he’s a big-time player for us. Honestly, he’s just really easy to play with."

On Dustin Wolf's breakaway save in the third period:

"Well, it was my turnover so it was really huge. You know, that’s the kind of goalie he is, especially at home this year, he’s just been lights out. If you make a mistake, he’s there, he’s got your back. You know, he makes that save and Backs puts it away, that’s the way the game goes, you could be looking at a different situation had they found a way to get one there. He just looked really confident and collected all night, he makes everything look pretty easy."

"It was more of our game"

Mikael Backlund on the win over the Panthers:

It was a really good game by us, from the start to the finish. We didn’t give them much and when we did, Wolfie was really good. The whole team played really solid tonight, it was the response we wanted and needed.

On rebounding after a loss Thursday:

"I thought after last game and the way we’ve played lately, we could have easily gone the other way. But the group showed some strength, coming out and playing really solid tonight. Definitely showed that we’re not going away, anywhere, we’re going to fight until the end, here, and be pushing for a playoff spot."

"It was the response we wanted and needed"

Matt Coronato on his team's effort versus the Panthers:

"I thought the team just worked really hard, competed really hard. I think coming after a game like the Tampa game, I think it was important that we came out flying, and just compete. I think the group really did that, so I think we’re going to be proud of that effort."

On playing with Backlund and Coleman:

"It felt good. Backs and Colesy are so good together, they’ve got so much chemistry together, they’ve played together for a couple years. I’ve said it before, they kinda make it easy for whoever else is with them. For me, I just want to work hard and compete, and get to the net. It was a lot of fun."

"I think it was important we came out flying"

Ryan Huska on the 3-0 win:

"I thought we played a really good game tonight, like for the 60 minutes. A lot of good things, a lot of good players, so we’re happy about that one."

On the Backlund-Coleman-Coronato line:

"I thought that line was awesome, like they were the most dangerous line for us offensively, they did a great job of keeping a really good line in check, and they were used in all key situations. You look at our penalty-kill, tonight, too, Mikael and Blake are huge pieces of that, so that line was really, really effective. They were our best line, in my opinion, by far."

On his penalty-killers:

"The guys did a really good job. Their detail was good tonight, and I thought we were aggressive for the most part. We didn’t sit back and let them come at us, for the most part, and when we didn’t really have a chance to pressure, I thought our guys did a good job of taking away some of their options."

"We’re happy about that one"

