Cats Scratched Fever

Wolf gets shutout as Flames blank Panthers 3-0

newwin
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

Staring down former Flame Sam Bennett on a breakaway in the third period with his team up 2-0, Dustin Wolf made his biggest save of the night robbing his five-hole attempt and stopping a bouncing rebound.

Not long after, captain Mikael Backlund would score to extend the lead, as the Flames beat the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers 3-0 Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Wolf was simply stellar as he recorded his second-career shutout in the tilt, finishing with 32 saves. He is 8-1-0 om 'Dome ice.

The last goaltender selected in the 2019 draft (seventh round, 214th overall), Wolf won the dual between the pipes against his former American World Juniors teammate Spencer Knight, who was the first 'tender taken that year, 13th overall in the first round. Knight made 24 stops.

Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman also scored for the Flames, who improved to 15-11-5 on the season in a massive bounce-back game after losing 8-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday evening.

"It was a really good game by us, from the start to the finish," said Backlund. "We didn’t give them much and when we did, Wolfie was really good. The whole team played really solid tonight, it was the response we wanted and needed.

It was also a milestone night for a couple of Calgary players, MacKenzie Weegar skating in his 500th game against his former team, while Joel Hanley played his 200th tilt.

Three game-puck giveaways and immaculate vibes all around!

Kadri would get the Flames on the board with another highlight-reel gem, stripping Dmitri Kulikov deep in the Panthers zone, then going backhand-forehand and wrapping the puck around the outstretched right pad of Knight at 8:57.

Martin Pospisil had been all over Kulikov harassing him before the takeaway.

It as Kadri’s third goal in as many games.

Kadri makes a RIDICULOUS move to open the scoring

The homeside went looking for their second goal when Kadri gained the zone and went wide, feeding it across to a trailing Rasmus Andersson. The Flames blueliner lost the handle trying to get a shot off and was hit from behind by for Flame A.J. Greer, flattening Knight as both crashed into the net.

With 2:36 to go, Florida went to the powerplay but the Flames were able to kill it off and then with 18.8 ticks left in the first, Hanley was sent off for closing his hand on the puck after a scramble in the corner of the Calgary zone but the Flames also killed it off to start the second period.

Wolf made a pair of stellar stops early in the period, denying Mackie Samoskevich’s one-timer from one-knee in the left circle and then stopping Jesper Boqvist’s rebound attempt right on the doorstep.

The Flames appeared to go up 2-0 when Matt Coronato skated out from the behind the Florida net and rifled a puck Knight stopped but the rebound came to Backlund who put it home but, after review, the officials overturned it saying he kicked it into the net.

Knight made a massive stop on Coleman’s rebound attempt off another Coronato shot on the following possession but the Texas Tiger would tally later with 54.7 to go in the stanza.

After a heckuva shift by No. 20 battling for the puck in the neutral zone and absorbing a couple of big hits, including one from another former Flame, Matthew Tkachuk, Coronato skated the puck into the zone and feed Coleman who converted his sixth of the season, with Backlund getting the other helper.

Coronato feeds Coleman, who buries on a 2-on-1

Backlund would unleash a long-distance wrister 6:17 into the third that beat Knight far-side, top shelf to seal the deal.

Backlund's shot fools Knight as the Flames extend the lead

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Connor Zary - Jakob Pelletier

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf - starter

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

"We’re happy about that one"

"It was the response we wanted and needed"

"It was more of our game"

"I think it was important we came out flying"

"Shoutout to the C of Red tonight"

"It’s a great team effort"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 27, FLA 32

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, FLA 0-3

Faceoffs: CGY 37.7%, FLA 62.3%

Blocked Shots: CGY 16, FLA 11

Hits: CGY 16, FLA 30

*5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 16, FLA 15

*5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, FLA 9

*Courtesy of NaturalStatTrick

JB9A7975_gba3z0ub
JB9A7970_lMusPnmy
JB9A7980_BHouiTOJ
JB9A7965_icQxd4HW
JB9A7927_CbiPBfLh
+28 JB9A7962_Dmtt6rrV
JB9A8014_4GAzZM8S
JB9A8009_pEYRM4VQ
JB9A8024_huxTQa7Q
JB9A7996_1Dgge3qT
JB9A8038_4fvc1YQP
JB9A8035_X8ujQx1a
JB9A8036_gVmD2Weq
JB9A8027_TQMc77CP
JB9A8033_juNb94Si
JB9A8015_4gyaqOHw
JB9A8007_67SyYLZB
JB9A8019_6S9dmo65
JB9A8011_pP2tw0Pl
JB9A8028_gteCb4Nn
JB9A8026_Vy58lha0
JB9A8030_14RUWlDn
DSC_1825_8bLYu2Ir
DSC_1848_Z161EKCC
JB9A8072_OV4gxSyV
JB9A8068_Y7NxdjDQ
DSC_1835_WLqLmLC8
DSC_1915_bEYlIGy5
DSC_1920_o7Ecp60X
DSC_1918_Fv0X7CbP
DSC_1909_k9LyZNkX
DSC_1913_Ew5N8AsV
DSC_1905_YT5oT584
DSC_1907_Qwb5jydF

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Panthers 14.12.24

Photo by Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

The Flames continue this pre-Christmas homestand when they host the Bruins Tuesday night at 7 p.m. CLICK FOR TICKETS

Nothing beats a Saturday night at the 'Dome!

Related Content

CGY vs. FLA | Recap

Go Inside The Room - 14.12.24

News Feed

Say What - 'The Response We Wanted'

'Better Than I Could've Imagined'

Say What - 'Been A Crazy Road'

5 Things - Flames vs. Panthers

Cooley Gets Emergency Recall

Flames Fall To Lightning

Development Permit Approved For Scotia Place

Game Day Notebook - 12.12.24

Say What - 'Time To Make Our Plays'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Lightning

5 Things - Flames vs. Lightning

Say What - 'Leaving Our Heart Out There'

Super 'ville-ains

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators

Say What - 'You Have To Build Somewhere'

5 Things - Flames @ Predators

'It's Not A Goodbye'

The Farm Report - 09.12.24 