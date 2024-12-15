Cats Scratched Fever

Staring down former Flame Sam Bennett on a breakaway in the third period with his team up 2-0, Dustin Wolf made his biggest save of the night robbing his five-hole attempt and stopping a bouncing rebound.

Not long after, captain Mikael Backlund would score to extend the lead, as the Flames beat the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers 3-0 Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Wolf was simply stellar as he recorded his second-career shutout in the tilt, finishing with 32 saves. He is 8-1-0 om 'Dome ice.

The last goaltender selected in the 2019 draft (seventh round, 214th overall), Wolf won the dual between the pipes against his former American World Juniors teammate Spencer Knight, who was the first 'tender taken that year, 13th overall in the first round. Knight made 24 stops.

Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman also scored for the Flames, who improved to 15-11-5 on the season in a massive bounce-back game after losing 8-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday evening.

"It was a really good game by us, from the start to the finish," said Backlund. "We didn’t give them much and when we did, Wolfie was really good. The whole team played really solid tonight, it was the response we wanted and needed.

It was also a milestone night for a couple of Calgary players, MacKenzie Weegar skating in his 500th game against his former team, while Joel Hanley played his 200th tilt.