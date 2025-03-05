Say What - 'Six Goals Is Big'

Nazem Kadri on how the six-goal outing is a confidence booster:
"No doubt about it, for guys to find the back of the net, I think it does a lot for a player’s confidence, especially when you might be squeezing (the stick) a little tighter than normal. You’ve got to give us credit, we had a great first period, and that was the difference tonight."
On Connor Zary's two-goal night:
"As a young player, it feels a little extra-nice, I think. For him, as a young player trying to establish yourself in this league, coming back from a serious injury is a huge obstacle you’ve got to hurdle over. He’s done a great job with his rehab. He came back maybe not how he really necessarily wanted, but Zar stuck with it. He’s got great work ethic, I’m happy for him tonight."
On replying quickly to the Flyers first-period markers:
"That was a huge fourth goal by Sharky there. Obviously, they had a little momentum, scoring a couple in a row, and that settled us right back down. When we have that scoring throughout our lineup, we’re going to be a tough team to beat."