Say What - 'Six Goals Is Big'

Nazem Kadri on how the six-goal outing is a confidence booster:

"No doubt about it, for guys to find the back of the net, I think it does a lot for a player’s confidence, especially when you might be squeezing (the stick) a little tighter than normal. You’ve got to give us credit, we had a great first period, and that was the difference tonight."

On Connor Zary's two-goal night:

"As a young player, it feels a little extra-nice, I think. For him, as a young player trying to establish yourself in this league, coming back from a serious injury is a huge obstacle you’ve got to hurdle over. He’s done a great job with his rehab. He came back maybe not how he really necessarily wanted, but Zar stuck with it. He’s got great work ethic, I’m happy for him tonight."

On replying quickly to the Flyers first-period markers:

"That was a huge fourth goal by Sharky there. Obviously, they had a little momentum, scoring a couple in a row, and that settled us right back down. When we have that scoring throughout our lineup, we’re going to be a tough team to beat."

Morgan Frost on his experience returning to Philadelphia:

"I felt like once the game started, it wasn’t too weird, but definitely skating around in warmup, every time you’re looping around, you’re seeing the guys on the other team. That was weird, but once the game started going, it felt like a normal game. Maybe some of the face-offs, lining up against some of the guys was weird. I’ve taken so many against some of those guys in practice, it was funny to actually do it in a game. My main goal the whole night was just to have fun with it, no matter what the outcome was, or how I was playing, I just wanted to enjoy it and enjoy playing some of my best friends."

On the video tribute for himself and Joel Farabee:

"That was really cool. I wasn’t sure how that was gonna work. It was a weird feeling, I’ve never had something like that so I was just looking out at no one, and waving. That was really nice of them to do that, it’s cool to share that moment with Beezer. I think we both appreciated that a lot."

On the six-goal outburst:

"It’s nice to score some goals, obviously, it’s been a tough stretch. Especially when you get out to a start like that, it’s huge and it kinda gives you the confidence right away. I dunno if we’re going to be scoring that many every game, but if we can get a couple - I think we played pretty well defensively and have got two great goalies - we’ll win more games if we can put a couple more in the net."

Connor Zary on his two-goal night:

"It felt great to get out there and kinda do what I’m supposed to be doing. I think it takes a little bit of weight off your shoulders, to allow me just to go play. It’s just good to get the two points, get the win, I think we needed that after how the last few games have gone. To put up six goals is big, too."

On taking momentum from his big outing:

"I think you’ve got to look right to the next game. You try and forget about that one - it felt good - I think you build off of it, but I think you have to keep being consistent, keep doing the right things, and move forward with it."

On his team's six-goal performance against the Flyers:

"I think at the end of the day, when you don’t score a 5-on-5 goal for three games, the gate’s gotta flood open at sometimes. We have guys in here that know we can score, and know we can put the puck in the net, it’s just getting there and actually doing it, and having the confidence to do that. It was going to happen for us. We’ve had good periods in the last couple games, even though we haven’t won. Just allowing us to come out here with that momentum, and have a good first period, was big for us."

Ryan Huska on whether he foresaw a big offensive night:

"I didn’t think it would be six, but I had a feeling we were gonna score. Every team goes through stretches, we went through it now, and hopefully we’re going to score a lot more regularly than what we did the prior three games."

On how his group fed off the early offence:

"I think the whole bench did. And then when you’ve got the two quick ones right after that, it almost felt like a lot of weight was off their shoulders. Because it’s not a lot of fun, right? When you’re not scoring, it takes a lot of energy out of the room. They want to do what they can to help the team win, and if you’re not scoring goals, we’re not winning. I was happy with the overall game tonight, I thought there was a lot of good players for us."

On Connor Zary's night and his move to the top line:

"Sometimes with offensive players when they score early, there’s a little excitement. I felt like he deserved to, ‘cause he had a little bit more energy in his game tonight, and he was skating. I always look at feet for Connor; when his feet are moving, he’s a dynamic player. I thought he was much better for us tonight than what he had been."

