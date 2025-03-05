Say What - 'Six Goals Is Big'

Morgan Frost on his experience returning to Philadelphia:

"I felt like once the game started, it wasn’t too weird, but definitely skating around in warmup, every time you’re looping around, you’re seeing the guys on the other team. That was weird, but once the game started going, it felt like a normal game. Maybe some of the face-offs, lining up against some of the guys was weird. I’ve taken so many against some of those guys in practice, it was funny to actually do it in a game. My main goal the whole night was just to have fun with it, no matter what the outcome was, or how I was playing, I just wanted to enjoy it and enjoy playing some of my best friends."

On the video tribute for himself and Joel Farabee:

"That was really cool. I wasn’t sure how that was gonna work. It was a weird feeling, I’ve never had something like that so I was just looking out at no one, and waving. That was really nice of them to do that, it’s cool to share that moment with Beezer. I think we both appreciated that a lot."

On the six-goal outburst:

"It’s nice to score some goals, obviously, it’s been a tough stretch. Especially when you get out to a start like that, it’s huge and it kinda gives you the confidence right away. I dunno if we’re going to be scoring that many every game, but if we can get a couple - I think we played pretty well defensively and have got two great goalies - we’ll win more games if we can put a couple more in the net."