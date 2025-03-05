Phil-led That Net

Flames ride four-goal first period in 6-3 victory over Flyers

250304_CGYvsPHI
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Goals scored in bunches and points in the standings.

These are a few of our favourite things.

The Flames found their groove with a four-goal first period - two off the stick of Connor Zary - getting back into the win column, too, with an palate-cleansing 6-3 win over the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

Nazem Kadri, Yegor Sharangovich, MacKenzie Weegar and Matt Coronato also tickled the twine for Calgary, while Dustin Wolf turned in another steady, 24-save performance between the pipes.

And it was a happy homecoming, too, for Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee. The former Flyers were impactful in their return to their first NHL home; Frost chipped into the offensive attack with two assists, while Farabee had three shots on goal.

The Calgary offence was due for a breakout, and - to put it mildly - that's exactly what happened in the first period. The Flames lit the lamp four times, chasing Flyers starter Samuel Ersson as a total of 10 Calgary skaters earned at least one point in the frame.

It all started thanks to some good work down low from Zary before the game was eight minutes old. He won a puck battle from former teammate Jakob Pelletier behind the Philadelphia net, kicked it free and raced to the front of the goal.

As he did so, Brayden Pachal fired a low shot from the right point, allowing Zary the chance to set himself and deliver the perfect tip past Ersson.

Zary deflects Pachal shot home to give Flames early 1-0 lead

Kadri added to the lead 33 seconds later, claiming a loose puck at his own blue line before racing into the Flyers zone on a 2-on-1.

As the adage goes, shooters shoot. And Kadri did, wiring a puck bar-down on Ersson to make the score 2-0 Flames.

Kadri finds the back of the net less than a minute after opening goal

And the goals, they kept coming.

Zary added to his total, recording his first career multi-goal game in the process at 9:32, when he launched the disc past Ersson's right arm from an impossible angle near the goal line, ending the Philadelphia goaltender's night in the process.

Zary gets another tally against the Flyers

Philly got one back before the midway mark thanks to Noah Cates, then drew to within a goal at 17:10 on a shot from former Flame Andrei Kuzmenko.

But his tally was answered back just 19 seconds later.

Sharangovich won a race to a loose puck in front of the Flyers net, then tucked it neatly through the legs of goaltender Ivan Fedotov to round out the busiest period of goal-scoring by the Calgarians so far this season.

Sharangovich gets Calgary's fourth goal on a five-hole marker

The second period was a bit less frenetic, though the Flyers tested Dustin Wolf early on, when Bobby Brink tipped a low shot onto the Calgary netminder's pad from in tight. Travis Konecny wired the puck off the crossbar a few minutes later.

The Flames got a late powerplay in period two, and took full advantage thanks to a nifty setup from Frost.

He just about scored himself, tucking the puck between his legs before attempting a shot from just outside the crease. Undaunted, the centreman stuck with the play, kicking it back to Weegar, who ripped home his seventh goal of the campaign from the high slot to put Calgary up 5-2.

Weegar scores on the powerplay off lovely play by Frost

Sean Couturier ushered in a pin-balling puck to push the Flyers back to within two, his tally coming just past the midpoint of a structured third period.

Wolf had one more pretty save in his arsenal in the dying embers of the third period, too, getting his right pad quickly to deny a slot shot from Kuzmenko while the Flyers were enjoying a late powerplay.

Coronato iced it with an empty-netter with 60 seconds left on the clock.

Calgary swept the season series from Philadelphia, scoring identical 6-3 wins in both halves of the two-game set.

Kevin Bahl appeared in his 200th NHL game.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Martin Pospisil

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Connor Zary

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Dustin Wolf - starter

Dan Vladar

1E6A0776
1E6A0786
1E6A0833
1E6A0842
1E6A0859
+27 1E6A0887
1E6A0895
1E6A0915
1E6A0944
1E6A0965
1E6A0976
1E6A0980
GettyImages-2202753106
GettyImages-2202756682
GettyImages-2202756860
GettyImages-2202756924
GettyImages-2202758886
GettyImages-2202758917
GettyImages-2202758919
GettyImages-2202759060
GettyImages-2202759086
GettyImages-2202759124
GettyImages-2202759146
GettyImages-2202759166
GettyImages-2202761293
GettyImages-2202762561
GettyImages-2202762564
GettyImages-2202762715
GettyImages-2202762731
GettyImages-2202762877
GettyImages-2202764399
GettyImages-2202762726
GettyImages-2202764036

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Flyers 04.03.25

Game photos by Getty Images. Walk-ins and warmups by Torie Peterson

They Said It:

"It felt great to get out there and kinda do what I’m supposed to be doing"

"You’ve got to give us credit, we had a great first period"

"I didn’t think it would be six, but I had a feeling we were gonna score"

"I felt like once the game started, it wasn’t too weird"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 33, PHI 27

Powerplay: CGY 1-2, PHI 0-4

Faceoffs: CGY 48.4%, PHI 51.6%

Blocked Shots: CGY 19, PHI 15

Hits: CGY 20, PHI 11

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 26, PHI 17

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, PHI 5

Up Next:

The Flames will wrap up their six-game swing Thursday night at 6 p.m. MT in Dallas, then return home to open a three-game homestand Saturday at 5 p.m. MT versus the Montreal Canadiens. GET TICKETS

Related Content

CGY at PHI | Recap

Say What - 'Six Goals Is Big'

News Feed

Say What - 'Six Goals Is Big'

Say What - 'Keep Building His Game Up'

The Return To Philly

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Flyers

5 Things - Flames @ Flyers

Future Watch Update - 03.03.25

Flames Reveal 2024-25 Pride Logo

Say What - 'Fought Right To The End'

One Out Of Two

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Hurricanes

5 Things - Flames @ Hurricanes

Say What - 'Didn't Play Very Well'

Flames Fall To Panthers

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Panthers

5 Things - Flames @ Panthers

Practice Notebook - 28.02.25

Say What - 'Just Couldn't Get One'

Flames Blanked By Bolts