Phil-led That Net

Goals scored in bunches and points in the standings.

These are a few of our favourite things.

The Flames found their groove with a four-goal first period - two off the stick of Connor Zary - getting back into the win column, too, with an palate-cleansing 6-3 win over the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

Nazem Kadri, Yegor Sharangovich, MacKenzie Weegar and Matt Coronato also tickled the twine for Calgary, while Dustin Wolf turned in another steady, 24-save performance between the pipes.

And it was a happy homecoming, too, for Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee. The former Flyers were impactful in their return to their first NHL home; Frost chipped into the offensive attack with two assists, while Farabee had three shots on goal.

The Calgary offence was due for a breakout, and - to put it mildly - that's exactly what happened in the first period. The Flames lit the lamp four times, chasing Flyers starter Samuel Ersson as a total of 10 Calgary skaters earned at least one point in the frame.

It all started thanks to some good work down low from Zary before the game was eight minutes old. He won a puck battle from former teammate Jakob Pelletier behind the Philadelphia net, kicked it free and raced to the front of the goal.

As he did so, Brayden Pachal fired a low shot from the right point, allowing Zary the chance to set himself and deliver the perfect tip past Ersson.