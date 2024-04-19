Say What - 'I’m Excited For Next Year'

Mikael Backlund on the year:

"Slow start is always tough, it’s always tough in this league to climb your way back. The years we had some success here, in the regular season we had good starts, and the years when we’ve not been as good, we’ve had slower starts. It’s always hard to come back and chase all year, by having a slower start, management started to look at the direction of trading guys, and that didn’t help our team either. I totally understand that part of it, it was necessary to do, but at the same time it didn’t help our success this year, for sure."

On his first season as captain:

"It was an honour, a privilege to be captain of an NHL team, something I could never dream of. Very special feeling and I really enjoyed being a captain. I’m excited to go into next year having the first year in my back. It was a roller-coaster year for sure, a lot of things going on off the ice, a lot of changes in the dressing room, a lot of new guys coming in, a lot of guys leaving. A lot of things happening and a lot of things to deal with, but I enjoyed it, it was a great challenge. Trying to learn from it every day, too, everything that came at me, or us as a group, but I had great support starting with the ownership group, believing and trusting me to give me another two-year deal and wanting me to stay; Conny, the management same thing, believing in me and giving me the captaincy. Coaching staff did a great job communicating with me all year, giving me and the leadership group all the support that we needed. The leaders on this team, a lot of guys stepped up this year and had some career years, personally. I had a lot of support all around me this year."

On missing the playoffs:

"It was an empty feeling last year, empty feeling yesterday again, being done, missing playoffs. I still need some time to reflect on things from this year, yesterday was a really empty, sad feeling last night, that our season’s over. But I knew going into the season, when I decided to stay and sign, that things were going to change here, that we had to go through probably a transitional year with a lot of things happening. I was prepared for that. When I made my final decision to stay here, it was because I wanted to play for this team, and give this team and organization another chance. This is our home, this is a team I love playing for, it’s so special to be here in Calgary and play here. I believe in Conny and Husk, and the process we’re going through here with the re-tooling. I know the expectation from the outside is going to be low but for us, I know Conny is going to have a good summer for us, and do the right things and next year, we’ll come in and we’re going to push for a playoff spot again."

On his desire to win as a Flame:

"My dream is to win, but my biggest dream is to win here in Calgary. I think this re-tool is necessary for this organization, I knew that going into this year. I’m excited for next year, I think good things are ahead of us."