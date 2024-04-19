Say What - 'I’m Excited For Next Year'

Rasmus Andersson on the season:
"I think it was a lot of ups and downs. If you start off with a four-game suspension right away, missed the outdoor game which was a tough blow, to be honest. It’s one of those games you look forward to a lot, (I) missed that. Then I finally started to get into the rhythm about a month before the All-Star break, thought I played some really good hockey, then after the All-Star break I just couldn’t get into the rhythm."
On playing in Calgary:
"I think everybody knows how much I love playing in Calgary, I think we have a really unique fanbase that supports us no matter what. You look at yesterday, we got quite the cheer after the game yesterday and I think that speaks so highly of our fans here, who really want us to win every game and want us to make the playoffs each and every year."
On what the future holds for the Flames:
"I think if you look at the young guys that have come up this year, they’ve all been really good. You look at Zars, throughout the whole year, he’s been really good, you look at Pospy, Matty at the end of the season I thought did a really good job, so it’s an exciting future ahead. But it’s not just them, it’s us ‘old guys,’ we’ve got to take the next step too, in leadership, in everything for everyone to take the next step, for the organization to take the next step to be a playoff team each and every year. I think we’re on a good trajectory to be that, and I think it’s going to be a really exciting summer ahead."