Say What - 'Over The Moon Happy'

Dustin Wolf on his first career shutout:

"Feels good. Monkey’s off the back now. It just felt good to get it done."

On whether the thought of a shutout entered his mind:

"I think it was a bit easier not to think about it, it was such a tight game, 0-0 going into the third period. When you’re up a couple, you might put it in the back of your mind that you want it. Team stuck with it, I’m just glad we got the win."

On where the game puck will go:

"It’ll go on the wall, for sure. I think they put it on a plaque or a picture frame. I have my first win puck at home, so I’ll definitely be hanging those side by side."