Say What - 'Over The Moon Happy'

The buzz following Calgary's 2-0 win over Nashville

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
Dustin Wolf on his first career shutout:

"Feels good. Monkey’s off the back now. It just felt good to get it done."

On whether the thought of a shutout entered his mind:

"I think it was a bit easier not to think about it, it was such a tight game, 0-0 going into the third period. When you’re up a couple, you might put it in the back of your mind that you want it. Team stuck with it, I’m just glad we got the win."

On where the game puck will go:

"It’ll go on the wall, for sure. I think they put it on a plaque or a picture frame. I have my first win puck at home, so I’ll definitely be hanging those side by side."

MacKenzie Weegar on what impressed him against the Predators:

"That we just stuck with it. Obviously, we knew they were on a back-to-back. We knew they were going to come and grind one out. I thought after that second period, obviously with the 5-on-3, I thought we responded well in the third period, and just stuck with our game."

On Dustin Wolf's performance:

"He’s lights out right now, I’m happy for Wolfie. Big shutout for him, first one, many more to come from him, for sure."

On Daniil Miromanov's game-winner:

"Miro kind of manifested it. We had a TV timeout, there was a lot of whistles to start that third period, it was kind of tough to find a flow. We got some smelling starts out there for the D, we all took a little smelling salts. Miro said he’s going back door, Naz won it and boom! Just like that."

Daniil Miromanov on his goal:

"Left side, Weegsy to his forehand, I usually try to slide down, bring the forward with me. But we kinda got them a little bit messed up there, and Weegsy threaded the needle. In their D zone, they were putting a winger on the wall, so we were talking all night, ‘we’ve just got to win the face-off, and the D gotta walk the blue for the lane.’ I kinda had a vision there, I was sitting on the face-off, and I looked at Naz and I said to myself, ‘if he wins this draw, we’re going to score.’ It sounds crazy, but that’s exactly what happened."

Ryan Huska on Dustin Wolf's shutout:

"We’re over the moon happy for him. He was so close, his last start, and for him to put in another great effort, it was nice to see him get rewarded with his first shutout."

On what makes Wolf effective when he's on his game:

"When he is on, he beats the play a lot, so he’s in position, and he makes hard saves look relatively easy, and then it’s the rebound control. A lot of times, he seems to know where he’s putting them when he’s on. But I think his biggest strength is how he reads the play. Like he arrives, a lot of times, on his feet when a lot of goaltenders would be sliding over to make a save."

On the win overall against Nashville:

"I thought we were a tired group, to be quite honest with you. I understand it, I guess I’m more pleased that they found a way to stick with it, and get a win. Tough stretch for the powerplay at the end of the second period, but it’s always about the response. The team coulda went the total other way, but I thought they stuck together and they continued to grind out a third period, and found a way to get a win, which was important for me."

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kings