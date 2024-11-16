Clap For The Wolfman

Wolf gets first NHL shutout in 2-0 win

By Chris Wahl
He came.

He saw.

He stopped.

Dustin Wolf made his net his fortress, denying all 29 shots he faced to record his first career NHL shutout, as the Flames blanked the Nashville Predators 2-0 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Friday night.

Daniil Miromanov and Blake Coleman scored third-period goals, as Calgary won for the third time in its last four home contests.

Wolf with a great save against Steven Stamkos in the second period

The first period passed by without any goals, but not without chances for the homeside.

Calgary sent 10 shots toward Nashville netminder Juuse Saros in the frame, four off the stick of Martin Pospisil alone.

Yegor Sharangovich forced a quick save on a slot shot early in the period, while Pospisil's quick release from the right circle nearly snuck past Saros and inside the right post with just under five minutes left on the clock.

At the other end, Wolf turned aside all eight shots he faced in period one, his best stop coming just past the 11-minute mark when Cole Smith found himself in alone on a short-handed breakaway. Wolf stopped the initial effort, then from a splits position, stayed strong and covered the low half of the net to prevent Gustav Nyquist from jamming in the rebound.

The goaltending battle continued into the second period.

Wolf fired the first salvo of the frame about four minutes in, denying Luke Evangelista's back-hander from the low slot after the Predators forward danced his way to the front of the net.

But his best stop came with seven and a half minutes elapsed in the period. A hard point shot hit traffic in front of the Flames 'keeper, then bounced to Steven Stamkos at the edge of the blue paint. The future Hall of Famer had time and space, but Wolf, falling to his right, smothered any attempt at a rebound goal.

Jonathan Huberdeau had Calgary's best chance of the period just before the midway mark. On a 2-on-1 rush with Connor Zary, the veteran winger strode down the right side, and from the circle unleashed a shot that beat Saros, but clanked off the crossbar.

The Flames had a golden opportunity to open the scoring late in the period on a 1:57 two-man advantage, but Saros and the visitors stood tall, and the game remained without a goal as the 20 minutes wound down.

Shots were 14-8 in favour of the locals in period two.

At the 6:38 mark of period three, the Flames finally broke through.

Off a won face-off, defenceman MacKenzie Weegar zipped the puck from left to right to his partner Miromanov, who had snuck into the right circle. Miromanov waited, picked his spot, then picked the top corner short side on Saros for his first goal of the season, sending the home faithful into a frenzy.

Miromanov scores his first of the season to open the scoring in third against Preds

Moments later, on a penalty-kill, the Flames had a chance to extend the advantage. Sharangovich strode down the left wing, faked a shot, then passed it across to Blake Coleman, who forced a ten-beller stop from Saros to maintain the 1-0 scoreline.

Coleman got his goal with just over a minute left, firing an empty-netter home from just inside the Nashville blue line after knocking down a knee-high pass in midair in the neutral zone.

Wolf preserved his clean sheet with one more stop in the dying embers of the game, robbing Juuso Parssinen from point blank range with a deftly-timed blocker stop.

For the Californian netminder, the shutout has been a feat worth waiting for, especially after he came ever so close to achieving it this past Monday against an L.A. Kings team he grew up rooting for.

With the win, he improved his 2024-25 record to 6-2-1.

Nazem Kadri finished with an assist for Calgary, as did Weegar, who led the club with four blocked shots.

Rasmus Andersson finished the night with a team-high 25:21 of ice-time.

Blake Coleman scores an empty-netter to seal the victory for Flames

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich
Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Kevin Rooney

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf (starter)
Dan Vladar

Wolfie gets the game puck and Huska drops some good news!

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Predators 15.11.24

Photos by Matt Daniels, Chris Wahl and Gerry Thomas

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 33, NSH 29

Powerplay: CGY 0-4, NSH 0-2

Faceoffs: CGY 49.4%, NSH 50.6%

Blocked Shots: CGY 19, NSH 17

Hits: CGY 21, NSH 38

Takeaways: CGY 15, NSH 10

*5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 27, NSH 29

*5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 5, NSH 10

*Courtesy of Natural Stat Trick

They Said It:

"We're over the moon happy for him"

"Feels good. Monkey’s off the back now. It just felt good to get it done"

"I said to myself, ‘if he wins this draw, we’re going to score"

"He’s lights out right now, I’m happy for Wolfie"

"It's a nice win and we'll enjoy the next few days"

Up Next:

Calgary is idle until next Tuesday evening, when they take on the New York Islanders at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Click for tickets

