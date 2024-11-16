Clap For The Wolfman

The first period passed by without any goals, but not without chances for the homeside.

Calgary sent 10 shots toward Nashville netminder Juuse Saros in the frame, four off the stick of Martin Pospisil alone.

Yegor Sharangovich forced a quick save on a slot shot early in the period, while Pospisil's quick release from the right circle nearly snuck past Saros and inside the right post with just under five minutes left on the clock.

At the other end, Wolf turned aside all eight shots he faced in period one, his best stop coming just past the 11-minute mark when Cole Smith found himself in alone on a short-handed breakaway. Wolf stopped the initial effort, then from a splits position, stayed strong and covered the low half of the net to prevent Gustav Nyquist from jamming in the rebound.

The goaltending battle continued into the second period.

Wolf fired the first salvo of the frame about four minutes in, denying Luke Evangelista's back-hander from the low slot after the Predators forward danced his way to the front of the net.

But his best stop came with seven and a half minutes elapsed in the period. A hard point shot hit traffic in front of the Flames 'keeper, then bounced to Steven Stamkos at the edge of the blue paint. The future Hall of Famer had time and space, but Wolf, falling to his right, smothered any attempt at a rebound goal.

Jonathan Huberdeau had Calgary's best chance of the period just before the midway mark. On a 2-on-1 rush with Connor Zary, the veteran winger strode down the right side, and from the circle unleashed a shot that beat Saros, but clanked off the crossbar.

The Flames had a golden opportunity to open the scoring late in the period on a 1:57 two-man advantage, but Saros and the visitors stood tall, and the game remained without a goal as the 20 minutes wound down.

Shots were 14-8 in favour of the locals in period two.

At the 6:38 mark of period three, the Flames finally broke through.

Off a won face-off, defenceman MacKenzie Weegar zipped the puck from left to right to his partner Miromanov, who had snuck into the right circle. Miromanov waited, picked his spot, then picked the top corner short side on Saros for his first goal of the season, sending the home faithful into a frenzy.