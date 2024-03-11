Say What - 'Not One You Want To Replicate'

Blake Coleman on a tough outing:

“We just got out-played, out-competed, out-everything. Just an awful effort all around.”

On why the effort wasn’t up to their standard:

“You just have to have an understanding of where you are and who you're playing. I've played a lot of tough games in this building against a good team, and the games where I've come out on top are just a simple hard road game and we didn't have that at all.”

On Dan Vladar being under siege:

“We've already addressed it. You feel bad for him. He hasn't been in the net very much lately and he gets hung out to dry all night long. Tic-tac... We just made them look way better than they were. It's unfortunate.”

On bouncing back on Tuesday at home:

“I've gotten my (butt) kicked plenty of times in this league. It's how you respond and our leadership group will make sure that that showing never happens again.”