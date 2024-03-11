Say What - 'Not One You Want To Replicate'

What was talked about following a 7-2 loss to the Hurricanes

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Blake Coleman on a tough outing:

“We just got out-played, out-competed, out-everything. Just an awful effort all around.”

On why the effort wasn’t up to their standard:

“You just have to have an understanding of where you are and who you're playing. I've played a lot of tough games in this building against a good team, and the games where I've come out on top are just a simple hard road game and we didn't have that at all.”

On Dan Vladar being under siege:

“We've already addressed it. You feel bad for him. He hasn't been in the net very much lately and he gets hung out to dry all night long. Tic-tac... We just made them look way better than they were. It's unfortunate.”

On bouncing back on Tuesday at home:

“I've gotten my (butt) kicked plenty of times in this league. It's how you respond and our leadership group will make sure that that showing never happens again.”

"We got out-played, out-competed"

Dryden Hunt on how the game played out:

“They're a really good team and it was a good chance for us to measure up against some of the guys that are going for it this year. Kind of an underwhelming game from us from start to finish. Kind of left Vladdy out to dry a little bit. Tough night.”

On why things unraveled on them in the last five periods:

“I don't know if there's an explanation for that. Obviously, it's going to take some reflecting from our group. Everyone in this league is good and it's going to take a full game to finish it off - especially when you're playing teams like Florida and Carolina tonight, and then Vegas and Colorado next week. We're going to have to figure out a way to bring 60 minutes. I know it's a cliche, but you're not going to win without it.”

"It's going to take some reflecting"

Head Coach Ryan Huska’s thoughts:

“It's one of those games where you're not really going to take a lot from in really any aspect of it.”

On the effort:

“That wasn't good. The skating wasn't good. The game plan wasn't good. It was everything.”

On if you throw away the tape:

“I think you use it. But, yeah, it's not one you want to replicate again, that's for sure. They skated and we didn't.”

On what went wrong in the two games this weekend:

“We just weren't very good. Period. No explanation for it. I don't think we were competitive enough tonight and for me, that's what it comes down to a lot of times. You can make sure your work is there and your detail is there, and tonight, we didn't have either, so that's it for me tonight.”

"They skated and we didn't"

News Feed

Flames Drop Decision In Carolina

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Hurricanes

5 Things - Flames @ Hurricanes

Flames Fall To Panthers

Say What - 'We've Got To Bounce Back'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Panthers

'Do Whatever It Takes' 

5 Things - Flames @ Panthers

Say What - 'It's A Special Group'

FlamesTV Podcast - Post-Deadline With Craig Conroy

'Continue To Prove Myself'

Flames Acquire Nikita Okhotiuk

Flames Sign Rooney To One-Year Extension

Oesterle Assigned To Wranglers

The Farm Report - 08.03.24 

'I’m Obviously Excited'

Sharky Attack!

Say What - 'We Just Outworked Them'