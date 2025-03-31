Say What - 'Need Everyone's Best'

Jonathan Huberdeau on Ryan Huska's pre-skate speech:

"It was about acknowledging Naz for his 700 points. We had a pep talk this morning in the room; I think it’s just pretty incredible the milestone he hit - you know - 700 points, 300 goals, 400 assists. That’s a cool stat to get at the same time."

On rallying after two difficult games:

"We knew it was going to be tough. A point slipped away the other night in Edmonton - we needed to have these two points - now we’re focusing on tonight. Every game matters, we’ve got to catch up with the games in hand we have. We have to win and get the two points every game."

On facing another star in Nathan MacKinnon tonight:

"We respected a little bit too much - Draisaitl - last game, we can’t do the same tonight against MacKinnon. Obviously, he’s a fast guy so you need to slow him down as much as possible. It’s going to be tough for 60 minutes, but I think most of the game, we have to slow him down. Makar as well. Play in their zone as much as we did, I think that last third period we played against them we were good, so we’ve got to do that for a full 60."