5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche

1. Right Back At It

Saturday’s Battle of Alberta had plenty of drama.

Goals, big saves and even a little bit of bite.

In the end however, the Flames had to settle for a point falling 3-2 in overtime to start a three-game road swing.

Yegor Sharangovich and Brayden Pachal found the back of the net, with Pachal’s goal giving the Flames a 2-1 lead with just over seven minutes into the third.

With Viktor Arvidsson tallying earlier on for Edmonton, the Oilers pushed for the equalizer and found it thanks to Leon Draisaitl firing a wrister blocker side on Dustin Wolf three minutes left in regulation to force extra time.

The clubs traded chances during the three-on-three session with Draisaitl snapping his second of the night and league leading 51st tally 2:25 into overtime to give the Oilers two points.

Wolf, who started his third straight game, made 26 saves in the loss while at the other end Calvin Pickard also ended with 26 saves.

“There were parts of it I liked and there were other parts I thought we sat back and just didn’t have that assertiveness or that killer instinct tonight that I thought we needed,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “So, it is a tougher one, but as we’ve said over the last little while, you have to quickly turn the page and move on and get ready for our next one.”

And that's exactly what they'll do.

With a matchup against one of the top teams in the league and one that has been on a heater: the Colorado Avalanche.

From one high power offence opponent to another, the Flames will look for their first win of the season series against the Avs after dropping a pair of 4-2 results on Scotiabank Saddledome ice.

And more importantly, get back on track with two major points on the line. After tonight, it's down to single digit games.

"We’ve got to find a way to get two points our next game in Colorado, that’s been our whole mindset here down the stretch every game," Mikael Backlund said. "We’ve got to turn the page quick. That’s what the boys did on their (last) road trip, too, after losing three in a row, found a way to win four in a row. So that’s what we’ve got to do again."

The Flames will jump back into action tomorrow night to take on Utah to wrap up the trip before closing out the week with two clashes at the 'Dome, Thursday against Anaheim and Saturday versus Vegas.