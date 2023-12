Lindholm on the game:

"Overall, I think they were more desperate than us. In the first, they were stronger on pucks and won more battles, and were better just overall. Overall today, we weren’t good enough to win the game."

On starting games on the front foot:

"We’ve got to be more hungry in the first, more hungry to get the lead, there. Once we get it, I think we’re a comfortable and mature group, to play with the lead. We’ve just got to get it."