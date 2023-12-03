It’s time to polish up those cufflinks.

Because tonight – with Grandpa Alex looking down as proud as can be – a celebration is in order.

“Growing up, he was a big Flames fan and my favourite player growing up was Jarome Iginla – which is not that common for an Edmonton kid,” laughed Mark Pysyk, who signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Saturday.

“Way back, I got some cufflinks from him one that were horribly out of date and style. But I think, for a couple seasons, I wore those to most if not all of my games.

“It was my little good-luck charm.

“So, this is super exciting for my family. We're absolutely pumped to be playing this close to home.”

Pysyk grew up and played his minor hockey in the Edmonton area, where he put up big numbers with the Strathcona Warriors and Sherwood Park Kings Triple-A squads, before being drafted by the Edmonton Oil Kings and captaining the team to a WHL title in 2012.

Those are lucky enough to know him will vouch that he’s one of the best people in the game and will do anything to make another person’s day.

Above all, that’s the type of individual the Flames have brought to the organization.

Pysyk has 521 games of NHL experience on his resume, but hasn't played a big-league game since April 29, 2022, when he was a member of the Buffalo Sabres. He signed a one-year deal with the Red Wings later that summer, but suffered a tear to his achilles tendon, underwent surgery and was originally slated to miss 4-6 months, but an autumn setback eventually doomed his entire season.

Looking to get his career back on track, the 31-year-old signed a PTO with the Pittsburgh Penguins before training camp opened earlier this fall, but was later released from that tryout after … well, another tough break in his only preseason appearance.

“I was feeling great, running on pure adrenaline,” Pysyk said of that night in Columbus. “Then, the first or second shift, I took a shot and broke my foot.”

Of course.

Pysyk then inked another test drive with the club's AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Nov. 2 and was given an eight-game audition, before being released only a few days ago.

Most importantly, though, he realized in that brief cup of coffee that, yes, he could play at this level again after a gauntlet of injuries began to cast doubt on his future.