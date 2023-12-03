Oh, So Close

The Flames suffered a 4-3 setback at the hands of the Canucks

20231202_Backlund
By Chris Wahl
By Chris Wahl

Elias Lindholm scored a pair of goals, but a late Flames rally fell short in a 4-3 setback to the Canucks on Indigenous Celebration Night at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Mikael Backlund also found the back of the net for Calgary, who suffered a regulation loss on home ice for the first time since Nov. 1.

Dilayna Blackhorse sings O Canada in Blackfoot

Vancouver opened the scoring 2:03 into the first period, captain Quinn Hughes found an opening with a shot from the left win for his ninth goal of the season.

The Flames tried to erase the early deficit with sustained pressure in the offensive zone, coming close on chances from Yegor Sharangovich and a Blake Coleman effort that clanked off the left post.

Sam Lafferty extended the lead for the visitors just over six minutes later, grabbing a rebound at the edge of the crease and pushing the puck past an outstretched Markstrom for his sixth of the campaign.

Calgary's diligence in the offensive zone paid off, and the powerplay cashed in at the 12:18 mark. Adam Ruzicka zipped a pass across the Canucks zone from right to left, finding Backlund for a tap-in at Vancouver netminder Thatcher Demko's back post.

The powerplay strikes with a beauty to cut the deficit in half

Shots on goal were 7-7 in the opening frame.

Markstrom put his stamp on the game at the start of the second period, with Vancouver on a 61-second 5-on-3.

The Flames goaltender denied Andrei Kuzmenko from in tight at the tail end of the two-man disadvantage, then made a quick pad stop off Conor Garland shortly after the locals returned to even strength.

Finally, with Calgary short-handed late in the period, Markstrom lunged from left to right to deny Filip Hornet’s one-timer from the circle to keep the score at 2-1

The Canucks extended their lead off a broken play with 27 seconds left in the middle stanza, Ilya Mikheyev banked a puck past Markstrom after Hronek broke his stick on a low-mileage point blast.

Vancouver held a 16-15 edge in shots on goal through 40 minutes.

The Flames pushed to start the third, with Dillon Dube coming closest to halving the deficit after dancing his way from the right wing to the low slot. His wrist shot was parried away, however, by Demko.

At the other end, Markstrom continued to stand tall, thwarting Mikheyev on a clear-cut breakaway just shy of the eight-minute mark.

Two minutes later, the Calgary netminder stuck his right pad out to prevent Nils Hoglander from jamming home a rebound.

Lindholm brought the hosts back to within a goal with 4:21 remaining in the third, accepting a slap-pass from Sharangovich at the bottom of the left circle.

He froze Demko, then slid a puck past the Canucks goaltender’s left leg for his sixth goal of the season.

Lindholm scores to bring Flames within one

Nikita Zadorov, making his Vancouver debut against his former team after being traded earlier in the week, restored the Canucks' two-goal lead with an empty-net marker with 80 seconds play.

But the gap was quickly closed again on a Calgary powerplay, when Lindholm tapped home a puck that caromed off the end boards and fell onto his stick to Demko's right.

Newly-invigorated thanks to Lindholm's second goal of the game, the Flames kept pushing, but ultimately Vancouver held on to even the season series at a game apiece.

Lindy scores his second of the night late in the third

Markstrom made 18 saves for Calgary, while Demko turned aside 19 shots for the Canucks.

Lindholm and MacKenzie Weegar led the Flames with four shots on goal apiece.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert - Jordan Oesterle

Goaltender

Jacob Markstrom

They Said It:

Hear the coach's thoughts on Saturday's loss

"I thought they out-competed us"

"Overall, they were more desperate than us"

"We chased the whole third period"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 22, VAN 22

Powerplay: CGY 2-5, VAN 0-4

Faceoffs: CGY 47.5%, VAN 52.5%

Blocked Shots: CGY 10, VAN 19

Hits: CGY 11, VAN 11

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 20, VAN 22

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 8, VAN 10

Up Next:

The Flames are next in action Tuesday night at 7 p.m., when the Minnesota Wild pay a visit to the 'Dome. Click here for tickets

