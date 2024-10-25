Say What - 'Looking Forward To The Challenge'

Ryan Lomberg on hosting the Jets on Hockey Night in Canada:

“It's a great opportunity. They're undefeated, they're playing some good hockey right now. Things have been pretty good for us so far and it's going to be a good test, so we're looking forward to the challenge.”

On the challenge Winnipeg presents:

“They're fast. They don't give up much and when they do, they've got a pretty good goalie back there. For us, we're going to have to play a full 60 minutes and play the right way and be satisfied with not getting too much, because they don't give a lot up. It's kind of going to be like a playoff game. There's not going to be a lot of ice out there and you're going to have to make it work. It's a good challenge for us and we have to be ready for it.”

On the keys to sticking to their game:

“Staying connected, playing as five. We all want to make plays, we all want to win, we all want to play hard. I think that sometimes guys want to do it so much, guys want to do it on their own instead of with their teammates and that's human nature. Everyone's a competitor in here, we're all great players and we want to help the team win. It's just about doing it together, doing it the same way and being predictable; and when we're predictable, we're fast and then we get to create chances and get good results.”