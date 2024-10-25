Say What - 'Looking Forward To The Challenge'

What was talked about ahead of Saturday's primetime tilt with the Jets

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
Ryan Lomberg on hosting the Jets on Hockey Night in Canada:

“It's a great opportunity. They're undefeated, they're playing some good hockey right now. Things have been pretty good for us so far and it's going to be a good test, so we're looking forward to the challenge.”

On the challenge Winnipeg presents:

“They're fast. They don't give up much and when they do, they've got a pretty good goalie back there. For us, we're going to have to play a full 60 minutes and play the right way and be satisfied with not getting too much, because they don't give a lot up. It's kind of going to be like a playoff game. There's not going to be a lot of ice out there and you're going to have to make it work. It's a good challenge for us and we have to be ready for it.”

On the keys to sticking to their game:

“Staying connected, playing as five. We all want to make plays, we all want to win, we all want to play hard. I think that sometimes guys want to do it so much, guys want to do it on their own instead of with their teammates and that's human nature. Everyone's a competitor in here, we're all great players and we want to help the team win. It's just about doing it together, doing it the same way and being predictable; and when we're predictable, we're fast and then we get to create chances and get good results.”

"It's going to be a good test"

Nazem Kadri on facing the 7-and-oh Jets:

“Runs like those, you feel like you can't lose. They're on a bit of a heater right now, but obviously we've got to rely on our systems, slow them down a little bit. Their goalie's a big part of it, so try to get some shots through and some looks that way.”

On bouncing back after their first regulation loss:

“These were good tests for us. All week, really. I like certain things we've done so far. Obviously, last game, there was about a 15-minute lapse there that kind of cost us the game. But after that - if we play like we did in the third period - I think we're going to have some good results.”

On two hot teams facing off in primetime:

“I enjoy playing the best teams against the best players. That's what brings the best out of you. We're all on the same page with that. Of course, Winnipeg comes in here, they're rolling, they're a great team, well coached, good structure. We've got to find ways to make it happen.”

"Enjoy playing the best teams"

Head Coach Ryan Huska on what Winnipeg does well:

“There's not a lot of holes that you can pick apart there. They're deep with their forward group, they've a really good backend and they've got one of the best goaltenders in the game. And they play a really solid team game. So, for us, it has to be a commitment to have that 60-minute effort against them tomorrow. I'm excited. I'm looking forward to it. They're a 7-and-oh team right now and they get full marks for that. I'm going to be interested to see how our guys respond tomorrow.”

On the players wanting to hand them their first loss of the year:

“One thing, we dropped our last game. So, this one becomes more important for us to make sure we're getting back on track. But always... It's like a rivalry game, too. You always want to play your best against your rivals and you have in this situation where they're on a really good run. So, we have an opportunity to play our best game against them tomorrow.”

On Lomberg’s impact in the dressing room:

“He's just got good energy about him. He comes to the rink and every day is a good day. I've talked before about him, his personality from what I knew of him as a younger guy when he first started playing pro in Stockton, he had that energy - that bubbliness - to him. But now, he understands the game more. The comments that he makes are really good and I think they go a long way in our dressing room. And I think he has a good handle on the way a team needs to play to have success. The energy and the positivity that he brings - yet, the message is a really strong one.”

"This one becomes more important"

