Say What - 'Know What We Need To Do'

Ryan Huska replicating the Washington game tonight against the Lightning:

"I think we need to put games together like that. The last time we played this team, we didn’t play our game. I thought we played more of their game. So we have to be a much better team against Tampa tonight than we were back in Calgary. That means we have to skate, that means we have to do a good job of playing as a team, through the neutral zone in particular. And that, I think, will put us in a position to have success."

On going back to Dustin Wolf in goal:

"Coming out of the break, we thought it was important to get both goaltenders going, so that was why we kinda pre-planned Danny to start in Washington. It made sense for us to get back to Wolfie here tonight, because he played well against San Jose as well. For this stretch, we did have a plan. Both goalies were told before the break as to what we were going to do coming out of it, so we wanted to stay with that. Because I think goalies are a different breed at times, they wrap their heads around things like that."

On Martin Pospisil and the work of the fourth line the last two games:

"Everywhere Marty goes, he tends to make the line better. We’re probably getting that same bounce from him, but I thought in the first period, that line - every shift they were on the ice - I thought they brought good energy to our team with how they played, and most of their shifts were spent in the offensive zone, and that’s what we want from them moving forward. If the break was good for them, perfect. If it’s the Pospisil bounce, perfect. We just need to see them continue to be the energy line that they have been the first two games since the break."