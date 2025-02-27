Say What - 'Know What We Need To Do'

The buzz ahead of Thursday's tilt in Tampa

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Ryan Huska replicating the Washington game tonight against the Lightning:

"I think we need to put games together like that. The last time we played this team, we didn’t play our game. I thought we played more of their game. So we have to be a much better team against Tampa tonight than we were back in Calgary. That means we have to skate, that means we have to do a good job of playing as a team, through the neutral zone in particular. And that, I think, will put us in a position to have success."

On going back to Dustin Wolf in goal:

"Coming out of the break, we thought it was important to get both goaltenders going, so that was why we kinda pre-planned Danny to start in Washington. It made sense for us to get back to Wolfie here tonight, because he played well against San Jose as well. For this stretch, we did have a plan. Both goalies were told before the break as to what we were going to do coming out of it, so we wanted to stay with that. Because I think goalies are a different breed at times, they wrap their heads around things like that."

On Martin Pospisil and the work of the fourth line the last two games:

"Everywhere Marty goes, he tends to make the line better. We’re probably getting that same bounce from him, but I thought in the first period, that line - every shift they were on the ice - I thought they brought good energy to our team with how they played, and most of their shifts were spent in the offensive zone, and that’s what we want from them moving forward. If the break was good for them, perfect. If it’s the Pospisil bounce, perfect. We just need to see them continue to be the energy line that they have been the first two games since the break."

Blake Coleman on building from the Washington win:

"It was a great start, obviously. First period, we kinda took that game over. Gonna need something similar tonight to get on them quick. Obviously, they’re good at home and they’ve been good lately - just like Washington had been. We know it’s going to take our best, we need everybody going. There’s no lack of motivation with everything going on in the standings. We know where we’re at and we know what we need to do, so I expect us to show up and play hard."

On the Western Conference wild-card race:

"You can only control what you can control. For us, if you win games, and you go on a win streak or take seven of 10 - whatever it may be - that’s all you can do, and let the cards fall where they may at that point. You’ve just got to give yourself the best chance to get in. You can’t focus on what other teams are doing. We do get to play some of these teams down the stretch a little bit, so that’ll be games that dictate a lot. You’ve got to give yourself that opportunity to be in the fold when you get to those games. It starts with this road trip."

Mikael Backlund on building off the win in Washington:

"Really good first period last game. Vladdy played really well on the PK for us in the second, there, and then we stuck with it in the third, we battled, and we found a way to win the game. We gotta have a similar start tonight. That set the tone for last game, that’s what we’ve got to do tonight again. Keep building our game."

On sticking to the system against the Lightning:

"We believe in ourselves, we believe in our system and the way we can play. We know when we’re on our toes, playing with that Flames intensity, we’re a really hard team to play against. That’s why we’ve had success this year. If we want to be successful, that’s the way we’ve got to keep playing this year."

On Coleman's 600th NHL game:

"Super-excited for him. Cool that it worked out with the 600th game here - with the L.A. game moved to the end of the year - so it worked out well for him, and excited that he has some family in here, too. He’s worked really hard to be where he is today, and continues to work hard, battling hard for us every game."

Matt Coronato on his group's high energy following the break:

"Definitely. Everyone was excited to get back, fired up. These games really do mean so much, just being in games like this, it makes it that much more fun. It’s awesome knowing our group’s ready to go."

On keys to success against Tampa Bay:

"Just get to our game as quick as we can, have a good start, play the way that we want to play. When we’re doing that, we’re tough to play against. Getting to that game as quick as possible is what we want to do."

