5 Things - Flames @ Lightning

Washington pushed hard in the second but thanks to Dan Vladar's play, Calgary came out with a 2-0 lead through 40 minutes.

In the third, Alex Ovechkin was able to get a shot past Vladar while the Caps were on the powerplay but Jonathan Huberdeau was able to halt any sort of momentum they gained from it, scoring his team-leading 22nd goal of the year with just under 5:00 left in regulation.

"We came out ready to play, and we knew we were playing a really good team that’s been really good at home," Rasmus Andersson said afterwards. "We didn’t give ‘em a whole lot in the first period - managed to score two - we knew they were going to come with a push, especially in the second with a few powerplays. We weathered the storm. Tight game there, then our top guys stepped up big and scored an important 3-1 goal. Massive win on the road to kick off the trip."

Vladar, who is now two games shy of 100 in his career, ended the evening with 26 saves and plenty of praise post-game.

"I thought he was excellent," head coach Ryan Huska said. "But, you know, most of his starts over the last little while have been like that. You look at the game in Seattle - the last one he was in, in Seattle - he was really good for us, again.

"He’s a very good goaltender, and he’d probably like to have a few more starts at this point of the season, and to be quite honest with you, there’s been some nights where he’s deserved to go back in again. He’s just done a really good job, and he’s been a really supportive teammate."

It was a statement win that gives the club something to build off in another tough test tonight when they take on Tampa at 5:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West).