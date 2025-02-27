Projected Lineup - Flames @ Lightning

The Flames are back in action tonight, taking on the Lightning in Tampa at 5:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West).
As per the lines and pairings used during this morning's skate at Amalie Arena, the projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Martin Pospisil
Defence
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Ilya Solovyov - Brayden Pachal
Goaltender
Dustin Wolf
If there are any changes in warm-ups in Tampa, this page will be updated accordingly