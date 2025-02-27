Projected Lineup - Flames @ Lightning

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Tampa Bay

CF-ProjectedLineup-2x1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are back in action tonight, taking on the Lightning in Tampa at 5:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West).

As per the lines and pairings used during this morning's skate at Amalie Arena, the projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Martin Pospisil

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Ilya Solovyov - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf

If there are any changes in warm-ups in Tampa, this page will be updated accordingly

