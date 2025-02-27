Coleman Set For 600th NHL Game

TAMPA - When head coach Ryan Huska was asked about what Blake Coleman brings to the Flames, his answer was immediate.

"Everything."

The veteran winger, who is set to play in his 600th NHL game this evening, has been a pillar of strength for the club since signing as a free agent in the summer of 2021. His impact on the team spans from offensive contributions to leadership, bringing the lessons he learned from capturing back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021 to a young roster in Calgary.

"We talk a lot about our leadership, and Blake has always been a guy that’s been in every sort of situation for us. The bigger the game, the more he raises his level. And I think when you look at the team setting, you need players like that. I’m assuming he learned a lot of that from his time here, and winning some Stanley Cups.

"You don’t see a better person around your room as well, and I think that’s what makes him such an important person on our team. He does play as hard as anybody - he raises his level in big games - but he’s also a guy that brings people along with him, which is important for us. 600 games, it’s a pretty great milestone, so we’re very proud of him."

In his first 599 NHL games, the Plano, Tex. product has posted 147 goals and 280 points, while dishing out 1,306 hits, ranking him 29th among all NHL skaters since 2016-17 season. He's had plenty of memorable moments throughout the years and being able to celebrate the evening in Tampa gives it a bit of extra significance.

"It’s cool, it’s always fun to come back here. A lot of good memories in a short time being here. The 600 game thing, it’s just a little bit of reflection and it’s nice to have a little family as well, here, to share it with.

"Anytime you hit those full, round numbers, you just take a step back, and remember where you are and who all got you there, and just kind of re-live the ride a little bit. Took some time last night to talk about it, and reminisce on some stuff. And then ultimately today, just want to get the two points and have a reason to celebrate."

Like the rest of his teammates, Coleman is hopping to keep the momentum from Calgary's first two games post-Four Nations break rolling this evening against a hot Tampa club.

A 3-2 win on Sunday over San Jose and kicking off this road trip with a 3-1 victory in Washington on Tuesday has given the club plenty of confidence as they strive to climb into a playoff position, sitting just one point outside of a Wild Card spot.

"It was a great start, obviously," Coleman said of the road trip. "First period, we kinda took that game over. Gonna need something similar tonight to get on them quick. Obviously, they’re good at home and they’ve been good lately - just like Washington had been. We know it’s going to take our best, we need everybody going.

"There’s no lack of motivation with everything going on in the standings. We know where we’re at and we know what we need to do, so I expect us to show up and play hard."

Tonight's battle against the Bolts starts at 5:00 p.m. MT with Sportsnet West carrying the television broadcast.