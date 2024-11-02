Say What - 'Just Awesome'

Mikael Backlund on the 3-0 shutout victory:

"I thought we were ready to compete right off the hop. Everyone was playing really well. We were playing Flames hockey tonight, that’s what we wanted to get back to, what we got away from for two games, and we found a way to get right back at it today, right from the start. Awesome to win tonight, to top off the evening, make this just so much more special. The boys battled so hard, so I’m so proud of all the guys who turned this around."

On the pregame ceremony for his 1,000th game:

"It was a special moment to share with my family. To see some current teammates, and some old teammates up on the screen, seeing Jarome and Conny on the ice, just special. And then to get that silver stick from Mr. Markin, it was just so awesome, it’s hard to put a word on it. I was really proud to hold that stick, even better when the kids got it. That’s just awesome."

On Dan Vladar's third career shutout:

"I think he’s super-excited about that. Super happy for him, he played really solid tonight, he’s been playing really solid for us all year. Good for him to come in tonight and play so well, he was great right from the first. I’m really happy for him, I’m sure it feels good to beat Marky."