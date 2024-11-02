Say What - 'Just Awesome'

The buzz following the Flames' 3-0 win over the Devils

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Mikael Backlund on the 3-0 shutout victory:

"I thought we were ready to compete right off the hop. Everyone was playing really well. We were playing Flames hockey tonight, that’s what we wanted to get back to, what we got away from for two games, and we found a way to get right back at it today, right from the start. Awesome to win tonight, to top off the evening, make this just so much more special. The boys battled so hard, so I’m so proud of all the guys who turned this around."

On the pregame ceremony for his 1,000th game:

"It was a special moment to share with my family. To see some current teammates, and some old teammates up on the screen, seeing Jarome and Conny on the ice, just special. And then to get that silver stick from Mr. Markin, it was just so awesome, it’s hard to put a word on it. I was really proud to hold that stick, even better when the kids got it. That’s just awesome."

On Dan Vladar's third career shutout:

"I think he’s super-excited about that. Super happy for him, he played really solid tonight, he’s been playing really solid for us all year. Good for him to come in tonight and play so well, he was great right from the first. I’m really happy for him, I’m sure it feels good to beat Marky."

"Awesome to win tonight, to top off the evening, make this just so much more special"

Blake Coleman on winning for Backlund:

"We owed him one, for sure. That one felt good. I think I havent’t seen him cry that much in a long time. It was well-earned, we’re really happy for him."

On what he said to Backlund after the empty-netter:

"I just told him how happy I was for him. I know that he was upset and disappointed after the last game, and quite frankly I was, too, and I’d imagine everybody in this room was. But to do it on home ice is a little bit sweeter, anyways, so I just told him how happy I was for him, I was proud of him. He’s one of those guys that’s so easy to root for, it was a good win for him."

On getting back to a winning style of play:

"I felt that we deserved to win, I thought our effort was much better all around tonight. I thought we checked tight, didn’t give up a whole lot and when we did, Vladdy was great. That’s the way we’ve got to play, we know that, and we know we got away from it for a couple games. It’s a tough brand of hockey, but when we’re on, that’s what we look like."

"I think everybody played even harder for Backs tonight"

Dan Vladar on his 22-save performance:

"First of all, it’s a huge win for us after a couple losses in a row. I want to point that out. Obviously, this is a nice day for me, especially against Marky, but the most important thing is two points."

On honouring Backlund with a victory:

"After the Utah game, I think every single guy knew maybe they owed this to Backs, and I think everybody played even harder for Backs tonight. It’s an unbelievable milestone. What a great person."

"I think everybody played even harder for Backs tonight"

Ryan Huska on getting a win for Backlund:

"Mikael’s an emotional guy, too, so I think it means probably more to him than people would think, just because of the way he is. We didn’t play well the last game in Utah, and I felt like we got a little bit closer to the way our team needs to play to have success, and it was even nicer to see it done on a special night for Mikael."

On Vladar's performance in goal:

"I thought he was excellent, it kinda goes without saying, nothing got by him. When he had to make a save, which I liked we didn’t give up a lot of opportunities tonight, but when we did give a chance up, I thought he looked really sound and solid in the net."

"I think it means probably more to him than people would think"

Related Content

CGY vs. NJD | Recap

Lomberg On The Desk - 01.11.24

Backs On Track

News Feed

Backs On Track

'Take It All In'

Flames Sled Hockey Teams Prepare For Annual Sled Hockey Classic

Say What - 'Really Thankful'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Devils

5 Things - Flames vs. Devils

Say What - 'Got To Stay Committed'

Tough Night 

'He Means A Lot To This Team'

Say What - 'A Special Night'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Utah Hockey Club

5 Things - Flames @ Utah Hockey Club

The Evolution Of Mikael Backlund

Reading ... Give It A Shot! Program Hits Milestone

Be There For History

The Farm Report - 28.10.24 

Future Watch Update - 29.10.24

Say What - 'They Made Us Pay'