Backs On Track

The home side – fuelled by the pregame festivities – played a dominant first period, outshooting the visitors 12-5.

Rasmus Andersson, who got an assist on Coleman's first goal, and Nazem Kadri tied for a team-leading three shots, both made their presence felt early and often.

Andersson fired a tight-angle shot just 25 seconds in to test Markstrom first, then he swooped in to try and smack a loose puck home from a Kadri shot just as Markstrom covered it with his glove to draw a crowd behind the net after the whistle.

Calgary built an early 6-zip edge in shots, Jersey not getting their first puck on Vladar till near the midway point of the frame.

Vladar made his best save of the first when he came across to get hIs left pad out to deny a back-door powerplay tip attempt from Dawson Mercer with just over seven minutes to go.

Brayden Pachal hit Erik Haula in theframe along the left-wing boards in the Flames zone on a Devils rush and Ryan Lomberg came crashing in, with Jersey forward Nathan Bastian taking exception and throwing some punches. Lomberg then proceeded to land a handful of straight punches on Bastian to get the decisive win in the tilt.

When the dust settled, Lomberg got five for fighting while Bastian also got five, plus two for instigating and a 10-minute midconduct.

The second period started off with a bang – or more specifically a clang.

Yegor Sharangovich took a pass from Matt Coronato and wired a shot that beat Markstrom high glove side but hit the iron where the post meets the crossbar and deflected wide.

Then it was Hughes with his breakaway, Vladar making a pad save on his low shot.

Before fans could catch their breath, Sharangovich got another shot in the high slot off a turnover that dribbled through Markstrom’s five-hole but he sat back on.

Hughes came in on a partial breakaway before period end, sliding it wide though Vladar’s left pad was in position for the stop.

Then came the third-period heroics.

Cue Mr. Coleman.