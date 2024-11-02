Backs On Track

The Flames got a do-over of sorts and they made good.
The team wanted to win more than ever when captain Mikael Backlund skated in his 1,000th NHL game Wednesday night in Utah but they fell in their first visit to Salt Lake City.
But on Friday night they hosted the New Jersey Devils as the C of Red celebrated Backlund's achievement with a pre-game ceremony surrounded by family and friends, teammates and fans, that included the coveted silver stick for him and two tiny ones for his kids, and was followed by - most importantly - a huge win and the two points that come with.
The Flames scored twice in 28 seconds late in the third period - courtesy of Blake Coleman and Jonathan Huberdeau - against former Flame Jacob Markstrom in his return to Calgary to break open a scoreless game en route to a 3-0 victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Coleman added an empty-netter and Dan Vladar was stellar with the shutout, the third of his career, making 22 saves – including a breakaway gem on Devils star Jack Hughes. He also had an assist in Hubredeau's tally, becoming just the fourth Flames goalie to ever get a point and shutout in a tilt.
Markstrom – who was acknowledged with a welcome back video in a first-period timeout - ended the night with 29 stops.
Calgary snapped a four-game losing streak with the win.