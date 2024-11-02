Backs On Track

Flames beat Devils to get back in win column on night Backlund honoured

win
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames got a do-over of sorts and they made good.

The team wanted to win more than ever when captain Mikael Backlund skated in his 1,000th NHL game Wednesday night in Utah but they fell in their first visit to Salt Lake City.

But on Friday night they hosted the New Jersey Devils as the C of Red celebrated Backlund's achievement with a pre-game ceremony surrounded by family and friends, teammates and fans, that included the coveted silver stick for him and two tiny ones for his kids, and was followed by - most importantly - a huge win and the two points that come with.

The Flames scored twice in 28 seconds late in the third period - courtesy of Blake Coleman and Jonathan Huberdeau - against former Flame Jacob Markstrom in his return to Calgary to break open a scoreless game en route to a 3-0 victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Coleman added an empty-netter and Dan Vladar was stellar with the shutout, the third of his career, making 22 saves – including a breakaway gem on Devils star Jack Hughes. He also had an assist in Hubredeau's tally, becoming just the fourth Flames goalie to ever get a point and shutout in a tilt.

Markstrom – who was acknowledged with a welcome back video in a first-period timeout - ended the night with 29 stops.

Calgary snapped a four-game losing streak with the win.

The Flames honoured Backlund with an emotional pregame ceremony

The home side – fuelled by the pregame festivities – played a dominant first period, outshooting the visitors 12-5.

Rasmus Andersson, who got an assist on Coleman's first goal, and Nazem Kadri tied for a team-leading three shots, both made their presence felt early and often.

Andersson fired a tight-angle shot just 25 seconds in to test Markstrom first, then he swooped in to try and smack a loose puck home from a Kadri shot just as Markstrom covered it with his glove to draw a crowd behind the net after the whistle.

Calgary built an early 6-zip edge in shots, Jersey not getting their first puck on Vladar till near the midway point of the frame.

Vladar made his best save of the first when he came across to get hIs left pad out to deny a back-door powerplay tip attempt from Dawson Mercer with just over seven minutes to go.

Brayden Pachal hit Erik Haula in theframe along the left-wing boards in the Flames zone on a Devils rush and Ryan Lomberg came crashing in, with Jersey forward Nathan Bastian taking exception and throwing some punches. Lomberg then proceeded to land a handful of straight punches on Bastian to get the decisive win in the tilt.

When the dust settled, Lomberg got five for fighting while Bastian also got five, plus two for instigating and a 10-minute midconduct.

The second period started off with a bang – or more specifically a clang.

Yegor Sharangovich took a pass from Matt Coronato and wired a shot that beat Markstrom high glove side but hit the iron where the post meets the crossbar and deflected wide.

Then it was Hughes with his breakaway, Vladar making a pad save on his low shot.

Before fans could catch their breath, Sharangovich got another shot in the high slot off a turnover that dribbled through Markstrom’s five-hole but he sat back on.

Hughes came in on a partial breakaway before period end, sliding it wide though Vladar’s left pad was in position for the stop.

Then came the third-period heroics.

Cue Mr. Coleman.

Coleman tips a beauty past Markstrom to give the Flames a 1-0 lead

Then cue Mr Huberdeau.

Huberdeau converts a 2-on-1 to extend the Flames' lead late

Highlights, interviews and analysis of game

The Lineup:

Forwards

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Anthony Mantha

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dan Vladar (starter)

Dustin Wolf

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Devils 01.11.24

Photos by Gerry Thomas & Alex Medina

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 32, NJD 22

Powerplay: CGY 0-4, NJD 0-3

Faceoffs: CGY 53%, NJD 47%

Blocked Shots: CGY 18, NJD 15

Hits: CGY 30, NJD 22

Takeaways: CGY 5, NJD 5

*5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 27, NJD 18

*5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CCGY 9, NJD 11

*Courtesy of Natural Stat Trick

They Said It:

Up Next:

It's time for the Battle of Alberta when the Oilers come to town Sunday, with puck drop slated for 6 p.m. MT. Click for tickets

