Say What - 'He Wants To Shoot It'

Kevin Rooney on being recalled by the Flames:

"It’s definitely rewarding, when they pulled us in after the game Saturday night in Ontario, it was tough not to get emotional. It’s a privilege to play in this league, I was fortunate to do it for four or five seasons there in a row. It really makes you think how hard it is, really grateful to be back, just want to make the best of my opportunity now."

On what he can bring to the team:

"We’ve got to get some more speed up the middle of the ice, from what I’ve heard, so I think I really fit that well. I’m a good skater, I feel like that’s part of my game I didn’t really lose when I was hurt, we were able to skate all the time. I felt good when I was playing with the Wranglers as far as my skating, and then if I can chip in on the penalty kill I’ll do that as well."