Say What - 'He Wants To Shoot It'

Ryan Huska on the first practice after the All-Star Break:
"I thought it was a good skate, they’ve been off the ice for a while and so you expect the execution to be a little bit off, but I thought for the most part, it was a pretty good hour on the ice."
On what Kuzmenko brings to the team:
"Like anybody else, he has to contribute to our team game. Like, he’s going to be a guy that we’re going to use on the powerplay, he has an offensive skill set that we want to take advantage of, and he’s going to be put in situations where he can help us generate some offence. Having said that, it’s important that the messaging to all of our players, Kuzy included, is that there’s gotta be a lot of pride in taking care of what we’re giving up, so that’s an important thing for him and his line mates too."
On the addition of Pachal:
"We have some depth now on the back end. He’s a guy that we feel gives us a little bit of edge, or physicality to our back end, but he’s also someone that’s been around a program that’s had some success over the last little while."