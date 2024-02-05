Practice Notebook - 05.02.24

Lines and pairings from Monday's practice in Boston

By Alex Medina
@alex_medina5 CalgaryFlames.com

Back to work.

After a week off for the NHL All Star break, the Flames returned to the ice Monday in Boston, ahead of Tuesday's match-up against the Bruins to kick off a four-game road swing.

A pair of new faces joined the group Monday, with Andrei Kuzmenko hitting the ice in Flames threads for the first time since last Wednesday's trade with the Canucks, and Brayden Pachal also skating with his new team after being claimed off waivers from Vegas Sunday.

Lines and pairings from the skate were as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney/Cole Schwindt - Walker Duehr

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Dennis Gilbert - Jordan Oesterle

New Threads

Andrei Kuzmenko had the boys buzzing during his first practice with the squad, showcasing his deadly shot and flashes of chemistry with linemates Huberdeau and Sharangovich.

The 28-year-old racked up 39 goals and 74 points last season and so far this campaign has 21 points. During the skate, he also was seen on the top power play unit that also consisted of Sharangovich, Kadri, Huberdeau and Hanifin.

And now, the anticipation builds for him to officially make his Flames debut tomorrow night.

"I'm excited for this experience," Kuzmeneko said. "New page for me."

"He can play one on one against guys, he has a good shot, he's got composure and confidence with the puck," head coach Ryan Huska added on what he brings to the lineup.

"You saw that in some of the power play drills we were doing today. Now it's a matter of finding a place that's a fit for him."

Defensive Depth

Sunday was a whirlwind for Brayden Pachal.

Getting his things packed and catching a red eye flight to join his new club in time for Monday's practice in Boston.

The 24-year-old was paired up with Oliver Kylington and is ready to go, building chemistry and adjust to the new systems.

"The staff and teammates have been very welcoming," Pachal said. "Super excited to get things going ... looking forward to getting to know everybody better."

