Practice Notebook - 05.02.24

Back to work.
After a week off for the NHL All Star break, the Flames returned to the ice Monday in Boston, ahead of Tuesday's match-up against the Bruins to kick off a four-game road swing.
A pair of new faces joined the group Monday, with Andrei Kuzmenko hitting the ice in Flames threads for the first time since last Wednesday's trade with the Canucks, and Brayden Pachal also skating with his new team after being claimed off waivers from Vegas Sunday.
Lines and pairings from the skate were as follows:
Forwards:
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney/Cole Schwindt - Walker Duehr
Defence:
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal
Dennis Gilbert - Jordan Oesterle