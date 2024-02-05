Practice Notebook - 05.02.24

New Threads

Andrei Kuzmenko had the boys buzzing during his first practice with the squad, showcasing his deadly shot and flashes of chemistry with linemates Huberdeau and Sharangovich.

The 28-year-old racked up 39 goals and 74 points last season and so far this campaign has 21 points. During the skate, he also was seen on the top power play unit that also consisted of Sharangovich, Kadri, Huberdeau and Hanifin.

And now, the anticipation builds for him to officially make his Flames debut tomorrow night.

"I'm excited for this experience," Kuzmeneko said. "New page for me."

"He can play one on one against guys, he has a good shot, he's got composure and confidence with the puck," head coach Ryan Huska added on what he brings to the lineup.

"You saw that in some of the power play drills we were doing today. Now it's a matter of finding a place that's a fit for him."