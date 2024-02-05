'I Like What I Saw'

Kuzmenko, Huberdeau and Sharangovich form Flames' new-look top line

By Ryan Dittrick
BOSTON – Experts figure it takes about 1,000 hours before most become fluent in a new language.

BUT!

If you find yourself pressed for time and really only need the basics, the Internet can help teach you about 25 new words, per week, with only five minutes of practice each day.

Or so this one website claims.

“It’s tough,” Jonathan Huberdeau said of his grasp on the Russian tongue. “I think I need to go on Duolingo and try to learn a little bit. It’s free, right?

“For now, I told them to only speak English when we’re on the ice together.”

“No, no,” interjects linemate Yegor Sharangovich. “Belarusian only.”

For now, they’ll agree to disagree.

But with Huberdeau, Sharangovich and newcomer Andrei Kuzmenko making up the Flames’ new No.-1 line, communication will be key as the trio looks to establish a new form of artillery among the team’s forward ranks.

“It’s early, but I like what I saw out there,” Huberdeau said of the unit’s first skate together on Monday at the Bruins’ practice facility. “(Kuzmenko) is a skilled guy – a really skilled guy – that has a lot of talent. I don't think he was playing much in Vancouver, so it's a new start for him, to come in here and try find chemistry.

“I’m playing with two great players. Now, we have two shooters on this line and I think the (potential) we have here with that is high. The key for us, I think, will be to use the puck to create more time in the zone. That's what we talked about today. Communication is such a big thing for any line, so that was the focus today and something I really tried to tell the guys, and I can tell already we’re all on the same page.”

(Language) barriers, bedamned.

It was clear from the moment the team arrived in Beantown that Huberdeau’s voice would be essential to bringing this line together. He and Kuzmenko met before the skate and spent a considerable amount time going over drills and scheming for the offensive gameplan they hope to untether against the Bruins.

20240205_Kuzmenko1

It was more of the same during practice, with Huberdeau leaning in close and offering words of encouragement, while pointing out defensive patterns and directing traffic for both Sharangovich and Kuzmenko, leading to some memorable snipes off the stick of the newest Flame.

Clearly, it would be foolish to read too much into the results of a singular team practice – especially one after an eight-day break away the rink – but there was an undeniable, early chemistry forming between the three that will be exciting to watch unfold as a four-game road trip kicks off Tuesday.

“New year, new team for me,” said the affable Kuzmenko, who marked his 28th birthday on Sunday with a humble meet-and-greet with his new ‘mates.

“It’s a good celebration,” he added with a laugh. 

“(Huberdeau and Sharangovich) are great players, great IQ. Amazing. We'll see (how we play) tomorrow.”

20240205_Kuzmenko3

Kuzmenko had 39 snipes with the ailing Canucks in his rookie season a year ago. His production has dipped this year, scoring eight times in 43 games.

But sometimes – like the Flames benefitted from with Sharangovich – opportunities can help a player return to true form, or even reach new heights.

And with Kuzmenko, that doesn’t just mean on the offensive side of the biscuit.

“Like anybody else, he has to contribute to our team game,” said Head Coach Ryan Huska. “He’s going to be a guy that we’re going to use on the powerplay; he has an offensive skill-set that we want to take advantage of, and he’s going to be put in situations where he can help us generate some offence. Having said that, it’s important that the messaging to all of our players – Kuzy included – is that there’s got to be a lot of pride in taking care of what we’re giving up, so that’s an important thing for him and his linemates, too."

With Elias Lindholm shipped off to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for the sharp-shooting Kuzmenko, the Flames had a gaping hole at centre that will – for now – be occupied by Sharangovich. The Flames got a brief look at ‘Sharky’ in the middle earlier this year when he drove the fourth line, before working his way up the lineup by way of a goal-scoring tear. Having authored one of the NHL’s top Januarys, with nine goals in 13 appearances, No. 17 was the natural choice to get the bump.

But make no mistake: Huska expects results.

“We wanted someone who was at least comfortable in that position,” he said, citing Sharangovich’s past experience at centre, both here and previously with the New Jersey Devils. “We have other options that, at times, I think we're going to use and work into that spot as well. But for now, we want that line to try and find a little bit of something and see if it's something we can move forward with.”

So, no, nothing is set in stone.

But as far as first-day-of-school vibes go, Monday’s practice offered fans (and players) a glimpse of what could-be down the stretch for this team.

“His shot was definitely effective,” MacKenzie Weegar marvelled of Kuzmenko’s lethal release. “He wants to shoot it, he wants the puck, Huby’s a disher and you know Sharky wants to shoot.

“I think it’s going to be a great line if they find each other.”

