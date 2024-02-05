BOSTON – Experts figure it takes about 1,000 hours before most become fluent in a new language.

BUT!

If you find yourself pressed for time and really only need the basics, the Internet can help teach you about 25 new words, per week, with only five minutes of practice each day.

Or so this one website claims.

“It’s tough,” Jonathan Huberdeau said of his grasp on the Russian tongue. “I think I need to go on Duolingo and try to learn a little bit. It’s free, right?

“For now, I told them to only speak English when we’re on the ice together.”

“No, no,” interjects linemate Yegor Sharangovich. “Belarusian only.”

For now, they’ll agree to disagree.

But with Huberdeau, Sharangovich and newcomer Andrei Kuzmenko making up the Flames’ new No.-1 line, communication will be key as the trio looks to establish a new form of artillery among the team’s forward ranks.

“It’s early, but I like what I saw out there,” Huberdeau said of the unit’s first skate together on Monday at the Bruins’ practice facility. “(Kuzmenko) is a skilled guy – a really skilled guy – that has a lot of talent. I don't think he was playing much in Vancouver, so it's a new start for him, to come in here and try find chemistry.

“I’m playing with two great players. Now, we have two shooters on this line and I think the (potential) we have here with that is high. The key for us, I think, will be to use the puck to create more time in the zone. That's what we talked about today. Communication is such a big thing for any line, so that was the focus today and something I really tried to tell the guys, and I can tell already we’re all on the same page.”

(Language) barriers, bedamned.

It was clear from the moment the team arrived in Beantown that Huberdeau’s voice would be essential to bringing this line together. He and Kuzmenko met before the skate and spent a considerable amount time going over drills and scheming for the offensive gameplan they hope to untether against the Bruins.