Say What - 'Have To Stick Together'

What was said following the 6-2 loss to the Penguins

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Nazem Kadri on the difference in Saturday's game:

"Second period, I mean specifically. Really, it coulda went either way in the first, obviously (their) goaltender played pretty good. Could have probably been up 1- or 2-0 in the first period, he did a great job standing on his head, made a couple incredible saves. Just didn’t get much puck luck today."

On the four-game trip as a whole:

"Just in a little bit of a rut, that’s standard in a season. It’s a roller-coaster ride, you’ve got to be able to manage those highs and lows, as we’ve talked about. We’re going to approach it the same way as if we were on a four-game winning streak. Obviously, have to snap out of it, it’s a good way to do it at home."

"Have to snap out of it"

Jonathan Huberdeau on the team's recent misfortunes:

"We’re just an easy team to play against. I feel like we’re taking penalties, the PK needs to get better too. Even though we’re going to take penalties, we’ve got to be able to kill them. It’s hard for us when we’re down a lot of goals, and we have to come back; we’ve got to come out harder, and play harder, even on a back-to-back, I mean they were on a back-to-back as well. Find a way, regroup, we have to stick together still. We’re going back home, we know we’re better at home, but we still have to figure out the road game."

"Hard for us when we're down"

Ryan Huska on the loss in Pittsburgh:

"The first was, I thought, a good period for us. We weren’t able to capitalize on chances, so it would have been nice to have been able to get one on the board in the first period. But I felt it was the start of the second period, we turned the puck over in the neutral zone, had a long shift in our own zone, then we gave one up on the penalty-kill there. From that point on, I thought we lost some of the life out of the sails."

On his team's struggles on the PK:

"You need to get some kills. This was a tough trip, penalty-kill wise, for us. I know we’re a better group than what we showed on the penalty-kill, and we’re going to have to dig in with it. It’s something that we want to be a strength of our team, and right now, it’s not where it needs to be."

On the frustration of going winless on the four-game trip:

"I thought we were frustrated tonight as the game went on. You’re not finishing the way you would hope to finish, and you could sense it in them a little bit. But at the same time, it’s always about ... you have to stick with it, and you have to have the mentality that we’re going to keep going until we earn it. Earn our breaks, earn our bounces, and we’ll get ourselves back again."

"Thought we were frustrated"

News Feed

Flames Downed By Pens

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Penguins

Game Day Notebook - 30.11.24

Say What - 'We Turn The Page Today'

5 Things - Flames @ Penguins

Say What - 'It's On Each Guy'

Flames Fall In Columbus

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blue Jackets

5 Things - Flames @ Blue Jackets

Say What - 'Tight Game Until The End'

Point Taken

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Red Wings

'Do Something Special'

Say What - 'Big Challenge For Us'

5 Things - Flames @ Red Wings

'We're On The Same Page'

The Farm Report - 26.11.24 

Future Watch Update - 26.11.24