Say What - 'Have To Stick Together'

Ryan Huska on the loss in Pittsburgh:

"The first was, I thought, a good period for us. We weren’t able to capitalize on chances, so it would have been nice to have been able to get one on the board in the first period. But I felt it was the start of the second period, we turned the puck over in the neutral zone, had a long shift in our own zone, then we gave one up on the penalty-kill there. From that point on, I thought we lost some of the life out of the sails."

On his team's struggles on the PK:

"You need to get some kills. This was a tough trip, penalty-kill wise, for us. I know we’re a better group than what we showed on the penalty-kill, and we’re going to have to dig in with it. It’s something that we want to be a strength of our team, and right now, it’s not where it needs to be."

On the frustration of going winless on the four-game trip:

"I thought we were frustrated tonight as the game went on. You’re not finishing the way you would hope to finish, and you could sense it in them a little bit. But at the same time, it’s always about ... you have to stick with it, and you have to have the mentality that we’re going to keep going until we earn it. Earn our breaks, earn our bounces, and we’ll get ourselves back again."