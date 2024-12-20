Say What - 'Hard-Fought Game'

What was said after the Flames fell in OT to the Senators

241219_SayWhat
By Calgary Flames Staff
By Calgary Flames Staff

MacKenzie Weegar on the setback to the Senators:

"It was a good game. Both teams battled hard tonight. A lot of physicality, a lot of pace to the game, two good goaltenders going at it. It’s a tough one to lose, that one. That’s tough."

On keys to success in 3-on-3 overtime:

"I’d say puck possession would be key. I think the first face-off’s a really important face-off, that’s why you see a lot of teams having a centre out right away, and then changing, that possession’s pretty key. Then just shooting the puck with a Grade A chance. Tonight we got one, you know, Naz and Huby had a nice 2-on-1 there, we got an opportunity, they go back the other way and score. Just puck possession, and shooting at smart times."

Jonathan Huberdeau on how the Flames can improve in OT:

"Tonight, I think we played it good. We had the chance, and I should have scored that. Overall, in overtime, you want to get possession, you don’t want to get rid of it. When we lost, I think the possession time, we were low percentage, so you always want to keep the puck, you always want to take your time and get some Grade A’s. We know we have to do that, but I think overall, we’re playing good. We’re right there, playing against good teams, but we still have to find a way to get the two points."

Blake Coleman on the loss to the Senators:

"I thought it was a hard-fought game both ways, could have gone either way. I thought that we definitely had our looks down the stretch, and it was just going to come down to one play. It’s still pretty fresh right now, it’s frustrating to talk about."

On playing in a league-leading 12 extra-time contests:

"That’s the way we play, it’s low-scoring, tight-checking, it’s going to lead to some close games. We’ve found ways to come back, we’ve also got to figure out ways to control leads. We’re going to be in these tight games, especially at home, it seems like we’re constantly finding overtime, so we’ve got to find ways to come up with two points instead of one."

Ryan Huska on the game overall:

"I thought it was a good game, both ways. I liked the way our team played. I thought we played hard, I thought we were competitive. It was kind of a game that we’re used to playing in. I was pleased, again, with our effort. I thought both teams played hard tonight."

On the four-minute PK in the second period:

"I think the stand at the line, we were pretty good with that to start with, and then I think in-zone, they did a good job of recognizing when it was time for us to stay connected and together, and try to protect the middle of the ice, and when it was time for us to pressure as a group. It’s taking steps, our penalty kill. Long ways to go, but it is taking steps."

