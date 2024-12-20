Say What - 'Hard-Fought Game'

MacKenzie Weegar on the setback to the Senators:

"It was a good game. Both teams battled hard tonight. A lot of physicality, a lot of pace to the game, two good goaltenders going at it. It’s a tough one to lose, that one. That’s tough."

On keys to success in 3-on-3 overtime:

"I’d say puck possession would be key. I think the first face-off’s a really important face-off, that’s why you see a lot of teams having a centre out right away, and then changing, that possession’s pretty key. Then just shooting the puck with a Grade A chance. Tonight we got one, you know, Naz and Huby had a nice 2-on-1 there, we got an opportunity, they go back the other way and score. Just puck possession, and shooting at smart times."