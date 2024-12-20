Tough Loss To Ottawa

For the second game in a row, it went to OT.

And for the second game in a row, the Flames had to settle for one point.

It was a controversial finish though Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, Sens captain Brady Tkachuk scoring 55 seconds into OT off a 2-on-1 rush rebound goal as Ottawa prevailed 3-2.

But prior to that, Jonathan Huberdeau wasn't able to convert a pass from Nazem Kadri on a 2-on-1 at the other end, the Flames forward high-sticked by Tkachuk before crashing into the boards and Ottawa heading back the other way.

Huberdeau scored in regulation for the Flames, as did Blake Coleman. Dan Vladar made 26 saves, while Linus Ullmark had 29 stops for the visitors.

There wasn’t a lot of chances for the first five minutes of the game but then the Flames started pressing.

The line of Huberdeau, Kadri and Martin Pospisil continued to buzz as they have of late, Pospisil making a great play to keep the puck in the zone by the blueline leading to a great shot by Kadri that was stopped.

Yegor Sharangovich slipped into the slot for a wide-open shot with a bouncing puck that Ullmark denied.

After lengthy pressure-filled shift by the Flames, Coleman would open the scoring at 12:14, sweeping a rebound into a wide-open net after Kevin Bahl had fired a puck into a crowd in front of Ullmark, Coronato getting the other helper.