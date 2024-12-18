Say What - 'Got Away From Our Game'

What was said after the Flames fell 4-3 to the Bruins in OT

By Calgary Flames Staff
Mikael Backlund on the setback to the Bruins:

"I thought we were really good in the first, we scored two early in the second, and then we got away from our game. I felt like we were sloppy with the puck, turned it over too many times, and we weren’t as connected as we were in the first. In the first, I thought we were all over them, didn’t give them anything, we were creating lots, lots of O zone time. After we scored those two goals, we kinda sat back, they came into the game. I thought after that, they were the better team."

Ryan Lomberg on his first goal as a Flame:

"I thought for a while there, it wasn’t going to happen, so obviously nice to see it go in the net. It would have been a lot more enjoyable had we gotten the two points."

On difficulties in the face-off dot:

"It’s a tough league to start without the puck. Centres obviously are taking the (brunt) of the responsibility, but it’s a five-man job, so that’s kind of on everybody."

Matt Coronato on the setback:

"It definitely stings a little more, being up by two in the third, but I still thought we competed hard. Hopefully just clean up a few things, and get back at it."

On his second-period goal:

"I think Colesy made a great play, and I had a lot of time kinda right in the slot. Him and Backs did a great job on the forecheck, there."

Ryan Huska on the loss to Boston:

"To me, it was like a tale of two games, where the first half of it, I really liked our game. I thought we had them on the run for a lot of the beginning portion of the game, and then I thought they flipped the script on us and they had us on the run. Took on some water in the third period, Wolfie made some great saves to get us into overtime at that point. There was the first portion of the game, I thought we did a great job. The second portion of the game, I thought they were the better team."

On what changed from the first period onward:

"First period, we didn’t give them a lot of room through the neutral zone to build speed, so that, to me, is the picture of what we want to look like. In the second period, as the period went on, there was more room for them, and they got behind us a few times. They scored a couple fortunate goals, and then I thought we were on our heels from that point on."

On face-off troubles:

"You look at the first period, we were 0-11, but yet, that was our best period. Face-offs aren’t all on the centreman's feet, that’s for sure, there’s people around them that have to make sure that they’re willing to help out. But it is an area that we have to get better in. We got away with it in the first period, if you’re not starting with the puck, ever, you’re chasing the game the whole time. So it has not been a strength of ours this year, but I know it can get better."

