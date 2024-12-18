Say What - 'Got Away From Our Game'

Ryan Huska on the loss to Boston:

"To me, it was like a tale of two games, where the first half of it, I really liked our game. I thought we had them on the run for a lot of the beginning portion of the game, and then I thought they flipped the script on us and they had us on the run. Took on some water in the third period, Wolfie made some great saves to get us into overtime at that point. There was the first portion of the game, I thought we did a great job. The second portion of the game, I thought they were the better team."

On what changed from the first period onward:

"First period, we didn’t give them a lot of room through the neutral zone to build speed, so that, to me, is the picture of what we want to look like. In the second period, as the period went on, there was more room for them, and they got behind us a few times. They scored a couple fortunate goals, and then I thought we were on our heels from that point on."

On face-off troubles:

"You look at the first period, we were 0-11, but yet, that was our best period. Face-offs aren’t all on the centreman's feet, that’s for sure, there’s people around them that have to make sure that they’re willing to help out. But it is an area that we have to get better in. We got away with it in the first period, if you’re not starting with the puck, ever, you’re chasing the game the whole time. So it has not been a strength of ours this year, but I know it can get better."