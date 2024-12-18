Point Taken

Flames fall in overtime to Bruins

By Ty Pilson
Different night, but unfortunately the same result.

David Pastrnak scored with 38 seconds left in overtime as the visiting Bruins beat the Flames 4-3 Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The two teams met back on Nov. 7 in Boston, the Bruins also claiming a 4-3 win in extra time in that tilt.

Calgary scored twice in quick succession in the second period and led 3-1 after 40 minutes, while Boston responded with two quick goals in the third period to eventually force OT.

Matt Coronato, Nazem Kadri and Ryan Lomberg scored for the Flames, while Dustin Wolf got the start and finished with 30 saves.

Jeremy Swayman got the win for Boston between the pipes, making 20 stops.

Calgary is now 11-4-2 at home this campaign.

Highlights, interviews and analysis of the game

The Flames were shot out of a cannon to start the game, dominating early and coming in waves, winning every race to the puck, and every battle for it.

Boston didn’t get their first shot on net till nearly seven minutes in.

Jonathan Huberdeau skated down mainstreet for the first Grade-A chance of the game, Mikael Backlund feeding the puck out to him from behind the cage but Huberdeau put it high over the top right corner of the net.

Connor Zary put one off the post and Jake Bean undressed a Bruin to get a backhand off that went high as the Flames kept pressing.

They also dominated the physical side of the game.

Brayden Pachal – fresh off signing his new deal Tuesday morning – upended Marc McLaughlin with a great hip check, then later MacKenzie Weegar stepped into Cole Koepke with a big hit near the blueline sending him crashing down.

Nazem Kadri lined up Brad Marchand for a huge collision in the Calgary zone, both players landing on the ice.

Huberdeau had another great chance late in the first, with a deft doorstep tip of Joel Hanley’s point shot but Swayman made an incredible stop.

The Flames wasted little time getting down to business in the second period – 52 seconds to be exact.

Coronato legged the puck up the ice, pushing away a few sticks to gain the Boston zone. After Calgary got a shot on net, he set up in the slot, getting a pass from Blake Coleman and dragging the puck around a lunging Nikita Zadorov and then snapping a low shot past Swayman, with Backlund getting the other helper.

Matty takes a pass in the slot and fires it past Swayman

The C of Red had barely settled back into their seat when Kadri scored 27 ticks later, taking a give-and-go feed from Huberdeau and snapping it through the legs of Justin Brazeau and past Swayman to tally in his fourth straight game.

27 seconds after Coronato's tally, Kadri extends the lead

Coronato nearly made it 3-zip not long after, Mason Lohrei blowing a wheel behind the net, the Flames forward getting the puck and walking out and shooting, Swayman getting a piece of it and then swatting the hot potato out of the air as it looked like it was going to fly over him and in.

Former Flame Elias Lindholm – who was recognized in a first-period TV timeout for his first game back at the ’Dome – got the Bruins on the board 6:31 after a puck bounced over Weegar’s stick, giving Lindholm a free skate down the right-wing boards and he lifted a bouncing puck on Wolf, the goalie getting a piece of it but the biscuit squeezing through shortside under his arm.

Past the midway point of the period Wolf was tested again when Morgan Geekie had a breakaway, but he denied him.

Later in the frame, he made another 10-beller to kick out his pad and stop Lindholm’s attempt in the blue paint off a 2-on-1.

Lomberg would get his first as a Flame after gaining the Boston zone on a rush and dropping the puck to Zary. The youngster fired it and it deflected off Brandon Carlo and Lomberg showed some amazing hand-eye as he quickly redirected it home as he drove the net at 17:19.

The winger nets his first as a Flame

Wolf made a big stop on a redirect by Andrew Peeke early in the third period and the big rebound went right to Geekie who scored at 4:14.

Bean would then ring one of the post shortside, the puck flying across the crease behind Swayman but out of harm’s way.

Boston then tied it up at 6:51, Marchand whipping a puck towards the net that went off the skate of Coronato and right to McLaughlin who put it in before Wolf could react.

Hanley got whistled for tripping at 8:37, the first penalty call of the game.

Calgary nearly took the lead shorthanded, Coleman feeding the puck to Jakob Pelletier and No. 22 had to stretch to get off a shot but Swayman kicked out his left pad to deny him.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Connor Zary - Jakob Pelletier

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf - (starter)

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

"After we scored those two goals, we kinda sat back"

"It would have been a lot more enjoyable had we gotten the two points"

"It definitely stings a little more, being up by two in the third"

"To me, it was like a tale of two games"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 23, BOS 34

Powerplay: CGY 0-0, BOS 0-1

Faceoffs: CGY 32%, BOS 68%

Blocked Shots: CGY 15, BOS 12

Hits: CGY 23, BOS 17

*5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 18, BOS 28

*5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 7, BOS 16

*Courtesy of NaturalStatTrick

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Bruins 17.12.24

Photos by Ryan Dittrick & Terence Leung

Up Next:

The Flames have two more games - both at home - before the Christmas break. Next up: The Senators come calling on Thursday at 7 p.m. CLICK FOR TICKETS

