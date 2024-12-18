Point Taken

Different night, but unfortunately the same result.

David Pastrnak scored with 38 seconds left in overtime as the visiting Bruins beat the Flames 4-3 Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The two teams met back on Nov. 7 in Boston, the Bruins also claiming a 4-3 win in extra time in that tilt.

Calgary scored twice in quick succession in the second period and led 3-1 after 40 minutes, while Boston responded with two quick goals in the third period to eventually force OT.

Matt Coronato, Nazem Kadri and Ryan Lomberg scored for the Flames, while Dustin Wolf got the start and finished with 30 saves.

Jeremy Swayman got the win for Boston between the pipes, making 20 stops.

Calgary is now 11-4-2 at home this campaign.