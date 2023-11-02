Say What - 'Find What You Can Bring To The Table'

Mangiapane on positive takeaways from Wednesday's game:

"Obviously, there were some good things we can take away from it, but we’ve got to figure it out and get back in the win column here. There’s times that we play good hockey, and there’s times where we take shifts off, and that’s when they capitalize and that’s when they hem us in. We’ve got to clean up those bad shifts, really limit our turnovers, learn from our mistakes, and wins will come."

On whether there is a sense of urgency:

"I don’t know if the clock is ticking, I feel like we have a lot of time. We’ve got to end this skid, we’ve got to start piling wins, go on a win streak ourselves to kind of balance it out. I think our mindset’s just got to be focusing on that one win, getting that under our belt and (going) from there."

On finding offensive success with Huberdeau and Lindholm:

"I think those two are good, smart hockey players. I think me coming in there, just playing my game, being tenacious, hard on pucks, (getting) open, they’ll be able to find (me). I think we’ve got to still work on our chemistry and build off what we did yesterday, and just keep adding on to it."