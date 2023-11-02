News Feed

Mangiapane Sniffing Out Shooting Opportunities

'A Bit Of A Bulldog'
Say What - 'We're Going To Build Off That Third Period'

FlamesTV Podcast - Third-Period Press Comes Up Short

Flames Push But Fall Short Against Stars

Oh, So Close!
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars

Zary Staying Patient Ahead Of Possible Debut

'Just Kind Of Waiting To See'
Say What - 'It's Another Opportunity To Get Back On Track'

Pascall Named Co-GM of Team Canada

5 Things - Flames vs. Stars 01.11.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Stars
Andersson, Zary bring confidence to Flames lineup

'If You See A Play, Make It'
Say What - 'You Always Want To Bring Energy'

Say What - 'You Always Want To Bring Energy'
Flames Recall Connor Zary

Future Watch Update - 30.10.23

United By Hockey Mobile Museum Visits Calgary

'It's For Sure Special'

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Flames Fall In Heritage Classic

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers - 29.10.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

Say What - 'Find What You Can Bring To The Table'

Catch up on the buzz following Thursday's practice at Scotiabank Saddledome

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Mangiapane on positive takeaways from Wednesday's game:

"Obviously, there were some good things we can take away from it, but we’ve got to figure it out and get back in the win column here. There’s times that we play good hockey, and there’s times where we take shifts off, and that’s when they capitalize and that’s when they hem us in. We’ve got to clean up those bad shifts, really limit our turnovers, learn from our mistakes, and wins will come."

On whether there is a sense of urgency:

"I don’t know if the clock is ticking, I feel like we have a lot of time. We’ve got to end this skid, we’ve got to start piling wins, go on a win streak ourselves to kind of balance it out. I think our mindset’s just got to be focusing on that one win, getting that under our belt and (going) from there."

On finding offensive success with Huberdeau and Lindholm:

"I think those two are good, smart hockey players. I think me coming in there, just playing my game, being tenacious, hard on pucks, (getting) open, they’ll be able to find (me). I think we’ve got to still work on our chemistry and build off what we did yesterday, and just keep adding on to it."

"There's some good things we can take away from it"

Hanifin on finding silver linings:

"With the situation we’re in right now, you can only build off some of the positives. That third period, it just gives us a glimpse of what we need to do to have success, and play well. I thought we did that in the third period, showed some good resolve. If we can put up a full 60 minutes together like that, we’re going to win a lot of games just by outworking teams, and playing simple hockey."

On the team's mindset about working through adversity:

"We talked about it as a group, about what we kind of need to do. Everybody just has to do their job, no matter who you’re playing with, what the lines are, the pairs, everybody just needs to come to work, do their job, find what you can bring to the table and just try to do that every single day to the best of your ability."

On finding more shooting opportunities as a defence corps:

"As a D corps, we’ve got to do a little bit better job of getting pucks on net. I think we did that last game, and created a lot of chances off that. I think that ties in with just being good on the forecheck, getting pucks behind them. You do that, you can get pucks low to high, that can create those dirty goals."

"You can build off some of the positives"

Huska on the buy-in during Wednesday's third period:

"I thought the energy, the emotion, the body language was all better in the third period for our group, and I thought some of our older leaders, they dug in. I thought in the third period, they kept their game simple, they didn’t really leave a lot for Dallas to take. I thought we did a much better job of taking care of the puck to allow us to skate."

On Backlund's growth as a captain:

"I think he’s grown a lot, to be quite honest with you. There (were) times in years prior where you didn’t really hear much from him in certain situations, so he’s one of those guys that typically goes out and plays, and he lets a lot of his leading come from his play. But over the last little bit, he’s more vocal now, he’s engaged and he wants to turn the corner with and for our team, so I’ve been really pleased with his progression."

On Backlund understanding his role as a leader:

"People follow you. They’ll look to you, first and foremost. Mikael’s got the respect of the room, and he understands that if he doesn’t play the way he needs to play, then it’s ok for other guys to do the same. If he doesn’t follow up his words with actions, it’s a challenge for him to lead."

"Everyday is a new day"

