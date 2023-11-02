His coach describes him as “a bit of a bulldog.”

No doubt, Andrew Mangiapane’s game is showing some bite.

The 27-year-old scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season Wednesday against the Stars, a top-shelf snapshot that, at the time, gave Calgary a 2-1 second-period lead.

It was a goal-scorer’s goal, the type of shot that re-affirms confidence in its taker.

Mangiapane’s 26.7% shooting percentage is 16 points above the league average - per NHL Edge - and up almost three-fold over his total from 2022-23 campaign.

“I’m feeling good,” Mangiapane said after a brisk practice Thursday morning. “For myself, I play with two smart players (Jonathan Huberdeau and Elias Lindholm), they’ll find you in the open spaces.

“So I’m just trying to get open, get the shot off, and get it to the net as much as I can.”

His tenacity has served him well. Each of Mangiapane’s four goals in 2023-24 have come from the middle of the ice, two qualifying as high-danger goals according to NHL Edge.

But those are exactly the types of goals he’s used to scoring, if you ask Head Coach Ryan Huska.

“When he’s around the puck and he goes to the net, he’s usually on the ice and there’s people on top of him,” Huska said following a brisk practice Thursday morning at Scotiabank Saddledome.

“That’s when he’s at his best, and that’s when he gets chances to score.”