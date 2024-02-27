Say What - 'Everyone's Making That Push'

Dryden Hunt on making the most of his latest callup:

“Every time you come up, you want to build off your last stint. Obviously, you never want to go down, but you take the feedback and try to work on things. You just feel more comfortable, the confidence is there, the familiarity with the guys... When you're tight with guys off the ice, I think it translates on the ice. For me, at least.”

On contributing offensively at the NHL level:

“You like to think you never lose it, but you just try to adapt and obviously it's been a lot of up and down for me, and every time you go down, you need to reflect and look at what you can do better and what you can do to stay up here. Going down, it gives you that confidence to play that offensive role - so, I think every time I go down, I never try and lose the way I play. I try to contribute offensively and the next step is to contribute up here. Obviously, it's only one goal - but hopefully I can kind of build off that.”