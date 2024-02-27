Say What - 'Everyone's Making That Push'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Kings

By Calgary Flames Staff
Dryden Hunt on making the most of his latest callup:

“Every time you come up, you want to build off your last stint. Obviously, you never want to go down, but you take the feedback and try to work on things. You just feel more comfortable, the confidence is there, the familiarity with the guys... When you're tight with guys off the ice, I think it translates on the ice. For me, at least.”

On contributing offensively at the NHL level:

“You like to think you never lose it, but you just try to adapt and obviously it's been a lot of up and down for me, and every time you go down, you need to reflect and look at what you can do better and what you can do to stay up here. Going down, it gives you that confidence to play that offensive role - so, I think every time I go down, I never try and lose the way I play. I try to contribute offensively and the next step is to contribute up here. Obviously, it's only one goal - but hopefully I can kind of build off that.”

Connor Zary on the stretch drive of the season:

“Obviously, as you head into the last month/month-and-a-half, things really start to tighten up. Teams start playing a little hotter, guys that maybe played a little loose before, really tighten up in the D zone and focus on their habits. That's something everyone does and it happens naturally and everyone's making that push. It's exciting hockey, it's fast-paced, and I think you saw that last game - it was a playoff-type atmosphere and I think we've got to try and bring that every night and stay consistent with it.”

MacKenzie Weegar on facing the Kings:

“A new coach, you start to play hard for a new coach. But I think they've got a great leadership group over there. I'm sure they're sending the right messages in that room. They play tight, they don't give up too much. They're a structured team. I think a big part of that is that their leadership group is pretty good over there.”

On the team’s balanced offensive attack:

“This year, I feel like Husk has given a lot of guys more confidence to make plays. We don't mind putting up a lot of goals. We don't want to get into a run-and-gun game obviously, but we have a lot of offensive-minded guys in this room.”

On seeking a fourth-straight win/finding consistency:

“I've seen those stats on the rollercoaster of the wins and losses. And that's all preparation and focus, not overcomplicating things. Playing hard. I think we've kind of got an idenity these last three games against three tough opponents. So, I think guys... Each line has an identity, three sets of D that are playing consistent. We've got to keep that rolling. But we can't overthink things and start forcing plays; take what's given. Obviously, this team doesn't give up much, so you've got to be patient, check hard defensively and capitalize on our chances.”

Head Coach Ryan Huska on the play of his three D pairs:

“I like the way they look right now. It's hard for Ozzie (Jordan Oesterle) and Gibby (Dennis Gilbert), because the lineup hasn't changed on the backend. But the six of them, I feel there's some chemistry there now. And the way that Oliver (Kylington) and Patch (Brayden Pachal) have played, they've taken some of the time away from the other guys and are playing good minutes now. Oliver skates with pace, Patch is more of physical player where he tries to hit to hurt, which is something I think our team needs at times - so, the six of them, I feel like, is the best we've had all year.”

On Andrei Kuzmenko, who missed Saturday’s game with an illness:

“He is getting better. He's not quite there yet.”

