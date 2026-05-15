World Championship Recap - 15.05.26

The Flames are well-represented at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, as tournament play got underway Friday in Switzerland.

Five Calgary skaters and three members of the club's hockey operations staff are at the event. Defenceman Zach Whitecloud is joined on Team Canada by Head Coach Ryan Huska, Head Athletic Therapist Kent Kobelka and Team Physican Dr. Ian Auld. Forward Matt Coronato and goaltender Devin Cooley are suiting up for the U.S. side, while defenceman Olli Määttä and forward Martin Pospisil are representing Finland and Slovakia, respectively.

Here's a look at what went down on opening day!