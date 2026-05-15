World Championship Recap - 15.05.26

Whitecloud, Canada win opener ... Määttä, Pospisil earn letters

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By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are well-represented at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, as tournament play got underway Friday in Switzerland.

Five Calgary skaters and three members of the club's hockey operations staff are at the event. Defenceman Zach Whitecloud is joined on Team Canada by Head Coach Ryan Huska, Head Athletic Therapist Kent Kobelka and Team Physican Dr. Ian Auld. Forward Matt Coronato and goaltender Devin Cooley are suiting up for the U.S. side, while defenceman Olli Määttä and forward Martin Pospisil are representing Finland and Slovakia, respectively.

Here's a look at what went down on opening day!

Canada 5, Sweden 3

Whitecloud played 17:04 and registered two penalty minutes in Canada's 5-3 win over Sweden in their tournament opener Friday. Paired with Oilers d-man Darnell Nurse, Whitecloud finished even on the plus/minus ledger in his 11th career IIHF World Championship game. The blueliner won silver with Canada in 2022.

Calgarian Dylan Holloway was one of Canada's five goal-getters, with John Tavares, Ryan O'Reilly, Connor Brown and Dylan Cozens also chipping in with singles. Young forwards Porter Martone and Fraser Minten each had two assists, Minten was named Canada's player of the game. Jet Greaves turned away 22 of the 25 shots that came his way.

The Flames have no representation on the Swedish side this year, but the top line for the Tre Kronor featured a pair of blue-chip prospects eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft in Ivar Stenberg and Viggo Bjorck. 

Bjorck, the youngest player in Swedish World Championship history, finished 9-17 in the face-off dot, and like Stenberg, earned nearly 19 minutes of ice-time.

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Finland 3, Germany 1

Määttä is serving as one of Finland's alternate captains, and the Flames defenceman played 18:48 Friday alongside Senators rearguard Nikolas Matinpalo in his side's 3-1 victory over the Germans.

Jesse Puljujarvi notched the decider for the Finns in the second period, while Anton Lundel and Aatu Raty also scored.

This year's World Championship is Määttä's fourth. The veteran defender has a Worlds silver medal and a pair of Olympic bronze medals in his trophy cabinet, including a bronze from this past February's Winter Games in Italy.

United States 1, Switzerland 3

The host Swiss earned the first surprise of this year's Worlds, upending the United States 3-1 Friday evening. Pius Suter and Sven Andrighetto scored first-period goals, then the two sides traded third-period markers to round out the evening's offence.

Coronato was slotted as the Americans' top-line centre Friday - pivoting a line with Max Plante and Capitals rookie Ryan Leonard. Cooley backed up starter Joseph Woll, who made 17 saves.

It's Coronato's second time representing the U.S. at the World Championship, after he collected eight points in 10 games for the Americans in 2023. Cooley is playing for USA Hockey for the first time in his career.

Saturday's World Championships schedule has a trio of games with Flames flavour.

Whitecloud, Huska and the Canadians face Italy in Group B action at 8:20 a.m. MT, Määttä and the Finns go after a second straight victory when they take on Hungary at 8:20 a.m. MT, while Martin Pospisil's Slovak side contest their first match at the tournament against Norway at 4:20 a.m. MT. Pospisil was named one of Slovakia's alternate captains Friday morning.

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