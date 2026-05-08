Flames Pair Added to World Championship Rosters

This is Whitecloud's second time donning the red and white at the World Championship after winning a silver medal - and recording four points (2G, 2A) in 10 games - back in 2022. Coronato, meanwhile, appeared in the tournament in 2023, notching eight points (2G, 5A) in 10 games en route to a fourth-place finish.

Ryan Huska (Assistant Coach), Kent Kobelka (Sport Physiotherapist), Scott Cyr (Physiotherapist) and Dr. Ian Auld (Team Physician) will also represent the Flames, as Canada's quest for gold begins on May 15 in Fribourg, Switzerland.

Late last month, Olli Määttä was named to Finland's roster.

Määttä will face Coronato and Cooley on May 18 at 8:20 a.m. MT, while any further Flames encounters can only happen in the medal round, which begins on May 28 and concludes with the gold-medal game on May 31.