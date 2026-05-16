World Championship Recap - 16.05.26

Italy 0, Canada 6

Team Canada kept its perfect record intact with a 6-0 win over Italy Saturday.

Macklin Celebrini paced the Canadian attack with two goals and an assist, while Calgary product Dylan Holloway's two-point day included the game-winner 9:21 into the opening frame.

Whitecloud finished tied with Celebrini for tops among Canadian skaters with five shots on goal, also registering two penalty minutes over his 17:23 of work.

Former Calgary netminder Cam Talbot stopped all 19 he faced in his first action of the tournament.