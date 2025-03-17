Say What - 'Embrace This Time Of Year'

Morgan Frost on starting the trip with back-to-back games:

"It’s a tough situation here, with the back-to-back and two good teams, but I feel like this team kinda thrives on those kinda things. Definitely important games, be great to start the trip off tonight on the right foot, and take it from there."

On returning home to Toronto:

"It’s always cool, I get to have some family and friends at the game. Even just like going out there for morning skate, it’s always cool to be on that ice."

On his new-look line with Coronato and Coleman:

"I thought the third period, playing with Matty and Coles, I thought we did some good things. Any game like that, where you’re struggling to get stuff going, it’s not a bad idea to switch up the lines; you kinda get a boost if you go out there, your first shift is a good one, you get a couple chances. Hopefully just ride that wave (from) the third period (Friday), I’m excited to play with those guys."