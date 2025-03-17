Say What - 'Embrace This Time Of Year'

The buzz ahead of Monday's matchup against the Leafs

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Morgan Frost on starting the trip with back-to-back games:

"It’s a tough situation here, with the back-to-back and two good teams, but I feel like this team kinda thrives on those kinda things. Definitely important games, be great to start the trip off tonight on the right foot, and take it from there."

On returning home to Toronto:

"It’s always cool, I get to have some family and friends at the game. Even just like going out there for morning skate, it’s always cool to be on that ice."

On his new-look line with Coronato and Coleman:

"I thought the third period, playing with Matty and Coles, I thought we did some good things. Any game like that, where you’re struggling to get stuff going, it’s not a bad idea to switch up the lines; you kinda get a boost if you go out there, your first shift is a good one, you get a couple chances. Hopefully just ride that wave (from) the third period (Friday), I’m excited to play with those guys."

"It’s always cool to be on that ice"

Nazem Kadri on staying in the Wild Card race:

"Nothing’s really changed for us. The approach continues to be the same. We’ve got to be a desperate hockey club night in, night out. That’s the plan."

On the four-game trip this week:

"It’s going to be challenging, I feel like the tough schedule’s kinda just been a thing from the past that’s gone on for a long time, so it’s something we’re used to. We’re definitely going to have to find a way to get two or three wins."

On what he expects from the Leafs squad:

"We expect them to come out hard, and try to play their best. It’s big points for both teams, and these are obviously ones that we kinda need to have. Should be a good hockey game."

"We gotta be a desperate hockey team, night-in and night-out"

Joel Farabee on the Wild Card chase:

"You can’t help but look at the standings, what other teams are doing. At the end of the day, we can control what we can control. This is a big road trip for us, it starts tonight. This is a really good team, it’s going to be a pretty electric atmosphere. It should be a fun game."

On being in the moment in high-pressure games:

"You have to embrace this time of year. The games get harder, you’re really battling every shift. You’ve got to embrace that, and live up to the challenge. We love where we’re at, we’re just gonna hopefully start a good road trip here."

On his 400th career NHL game:

"It starts quick. It’s crazy, I feel like I’ve blinked and it’s been 400. It’s been awesome, the guys have been really cool here. Super-excited, this will be a cool game to have (as my) 400th."

"I feel like I blinked and it's been 400"

Ryan Huska on new-look line combinations:

"All guys - with the exception of the Frost line that we put together - have played together before, so that’s not really a concern for me. At the end of the day, we need everybody to be at their best, we’re at that point right now, where we have to have it. Who you’re playing with doesn’t matter, I feel like guys have been around each other enough that they know what tendencies are."

On the challenges presented by the Maple Leafs:

"Both teams - I would say - urgent would be the word that I would probably use. We’re expecting their best tonight, I think you always have to be prepared for that, when you come in here to this building. High-end skill, team plays well defensively, there’s a lot that makes this team a difficult one to play against. But as we’ve talked about a lot before in Calgary, we have to make sure we’re at our best."

On what Pospisil can bring to the Huberdeau-Kadri line:

"He’s the speed guy, right. Everybody that we play with Marty - or whatever line we put him on - he really knows who he is, and I feel like after the break, he’s been at his best for us this year. Every night he’s been moving his feet, he’s been hard on the forecheck, but he’s back to making some plays again. He’s got a lot more confidence with the puck, and I think that’s rubbing off on some of the people he’s been playing with."

"We have to make sure we’re at our best"

Related Content

'Chance To Bury It'

5 Things - Flames @ Maple Leafs

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Maple Leafs

Game Day - 17.03.25

News Feed

'Chance To Bury It'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Maple Leafs

5 Things - Flames @ Maple Leafs

'It's Time'

Say What - 'Too Little, Too Late'

Flames Doubled Up By Avalanche

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Avalanche

'We Have To Pick Him Up'

Say What - 'Write Our Own Story'

Backlund Out Week-To-Week

Flames Recall Dryden Hunt

5 Things - Flames vs. Avalanche

Zary Suspended Two Games

'On The Right Trend'

Flames Fall 4-3 In Shootout

Say What - 'Unfolded In The Third'

'Hard To Handle'

Say What - 'Cold-Blooded Mentality'