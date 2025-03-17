Projected Lineup - Flames @ Maple Leafs

Tonight's projected lines and pairings against Toronto

CF-ProjectedLineup-2x1

TORONTO — The Flames kick off their four-game road trip with a St. Patrick's Day showdown against the Leafs (5:30 p.m. MT / Prime).

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Yegor Sharangovich - Dryden Hunt

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf

