5 Things - Flames @ Maple Leafs

1. Last Time Out

R-E-S-P-E-C-T ...

In Flames head coach Ryan Huska's mind, his charges gave too much of that early on to the visiting Colorado Avalanche Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome in a 4-2 loss.

Calgary sat in a 2-0 hole after 40 minutes off a first-period marker by Ryan Lindgren and a second-period tally by Parker Kelly, before Blake Coleman and Jonathan Huberdeau would bookend another Kelly tally in the third and push hard in the final frame. But Valeri Nichushkin would salt it away with an empty-netter with 1:39 to play.

"That’s the frustrating thing for me, more than anything, because I felt like they were ready to go today," said Huska after. "I felt at times, they respected them way too much early in the game. That was pretty evident to me, because the detail - the structural side of it - was fine. But it was like people were waiting for something to happen … and in the third period, they just played.

"Trust your game, trust your instincts, and go play. And that’s what we did in the third, but too little, too late."

That deviated from the gameplan the Flames have to execute in order to be successful.

"You have to play 60 minutes," said Huska. "If our team doesn’t, it’s hard for us to win. If we put that third period tonight for the first two, we’re a hard team to play against, and that’s the way we have to be. You don’t come to work, and work for a third of it, it just doesn’t work that way.

"We have to get better, for sure, at that area quickly. We have another tough road trip coming up, where we have to make sure our starts are good, we have to make sure the middle frame is good, and we have to most definitely make sure the finish is good."

Coleman pointed out when he addressed media, "We didn’t quit. I liked the response in the third."

Now the trick is to, as the old cliche goes and Huska stated, do it from puck drop to the final whistle.

"If we play like we did in the third, we’ll be fine," said Rasmus Andersson. "We’ve just got to find that desperation in the first two periods. It’s almost like a complete opposite from the last two games … We’ve got to figure out how to play 60 minutes, it starts with us in the leadership group. You gotta look yourself in the mirror before you can look somewhere else. We’ve got to start getting better and lead by example."

The Flames were without captain Michael Backlund in the game, out week-to-week with an upper body injury, and young forward Connor Zary, who was serving the first of a two-game suspension. Dustin Wolf got the start for the Flames, making 24 saves on the night.