TORONTO - The pass-first player, AKA everybody’s favourite teammate.
Nothing better than skating alongside someone blessed with a high hockey IQ and the deft ability to find the seams and lanes to dish perfect feeds.
That’s been Jonathan Huberdeau’s bread and butter since he was drafted third overall in 2011, displaying his gift for giving en route to 519 assists in 896 regular-season skates, along with 16 more in 26 postseason contests.
But this season, Huberdeau leads the team in goals with 25, one more tally than he has helpers.
He’s scored three times in his last two games, and his current 20.3 shooting percentage has him 15th in the league in that department (Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele is tops at 24.1%).
“Ya, I mean I’m not that guy (that) probably shoots a lot so the shooting percentage kind of stays up,” smiled Huberdeau after the team’s morning skate at Scotiabank Arena, ahead of tonight’s tilt with the Maple Leafs (5:30 P.M. MTN, Prime). “But, yeah, I mean, fortunately last game able to get a goal off the shoulder. But, just try to be around the net and being in a good spot that I can have a chance to bury it.”
That tally he mentioned came Friday in a loss to the Avalanche, when he parked himself in front of the net and a shot bounced off him and into the cage.
But the two goals he scored against the Canucks on Wednesday were things of beauty: one a tip of a pass from Kevin Rooney on a shorthanded 2-on-0, getting enough of a bouncing puck to put it bar down and in, the other a rocket of a wrister from the left faceoff dot that lodged top shelf under the goalie’s water bottle.